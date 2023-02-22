Winter storm grounds nearly 1,000 flights, knocks out power for thousands

A massive winter storm has cut off power for thousands of Americans in the central and western U.S., forcing nearly 1000 flights to the ground in cancelations or delays.

The winter storm stretches from Michigan to California, bringing dense snowfall to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes areas. Minneapolis faces a staggering 18-24" in projected snowfall, and areas of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming will match that amount.

More than 900 flights across the U.S. were canceled as of early Wednesday morning, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Denver International Airport and Minneapolis-Saint Paul airport accounted for most of the cancelations.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 power outages have been reported in California alone, which is now feeling only the beginnings of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning to residents of over a dozen states.

"A prolonged major winter storm will spread a large swath of heavy snow from the West Coast to the Northeast," the NWS said in a statement, according to WSJ. "This will be extremely disruptive to travel, infrastructure, livestock and recreation."

The storm is expected to spread and affect the Northeast and New England later Wednesday and Thursday.