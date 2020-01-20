Meghan Markle pal makes Instagram private: Who is Jessica Mulroney?

Meghan Markle and her longtime friend Jessica Mulroney were photographed together years before the “Suits” actress ever became the Duchess of Sussex, and even on her wedding day.

But one place you won’t see photos of the pair together, at least for now? Mulroney’s Instagram account. The married mom, philanthropist and fashion guru made her personal account private soon after the Sussexes announced they’d be stepping back from their royal duties.

Before Mulroney buttoned up her personal account, she posted a message about how social media, while a good way to find strength, “can be dark,” according to the UK's The Sun.

“Social media is not going away," she wrote. "It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength but it can be dark. I am organizing a conference on how to handle social media as a positive platform. I can’t wait to share it with you soon. Sending love to all those who carry the weight of bullies and let’s find a way to teach our children proper decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel.”

Despite her recent efforts toward more privacy, Mulroney leads a number of very public roles both in the U.S. and Canada, where she, her husband, Ben Mulroney, and three children live. The Mulroney family is considered somewhat Canadian royalty in its own right. Ben's father, Brian Mulroney, was prime minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993.

Jessica Mulroney boasts roughly 366,000 Instagram followers already and is a style contributor for ABC’s "Good Morning America," where she covers everything from finding the perfect wedding dress to style trends to hunting for bargain wardrobe buys.

Harper’s Bazaar once dubbed her a member of Canada’s “fashion royalty,” who is considered by the public to be Markle’s “unofficial stylist.”

“Styling is such a small part of what I do,” she told the magazine. “I have, like, 10 jobs. People don't know that I work so much on the back end of things. They think I'm just dressing people. My business is with brands.”

Mulroney is no stranger to the wedding scene and has a still-public Instagram account devoted to the theme. Not only was she one of the bridesmaids for the 2018 royal nuptials between Prince Harry and Markle, who is the godmother for Mulroney’s twin sons, Mulroney was also named host for tye upcoming CTV and Netflix series “I Do, Redo,” which is set to premiere this year.

The series, which will consist of 10 30-minute episodes, will give 10 couples the chance to redo their weddings after disastrous first attempts.

"When I believe in something, I go after it at full speed, and I'm blessed to be able to create a show that truly inspires me," said Mulroney in an October press release announcing the show. "We are aiming to make a significant difference in the lives of our chosen couples whose first weddings did not go as planned due to tragic circumstances. This is a side of the wedding industry that has never been shown on television before."

Mulroney also co-founded The Shoebox Project, a nonprofit for homeless women, which provides them with gift-filled Shoeboxes during special occasions or otherwise trying times. The program extends through Canada, the U.S. and the UK.

