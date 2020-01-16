Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry TV special to air on Fox

The special will also look at ‘the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment’

By FOXBusiness
Parting ways with the United Kingdom's royal family may have been in the works for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the new year. Harry and Meghan's absence from annual holiday traditions has some speculating the final nail was hammered into the coffin around Christmas.video

Was Harry and Meghan's exit set in motion during the holiday season?

Meghan Markle, the former co-star of "Suits," will be back on television sooner than she might have expected.

Fox will air a one-hour special about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called “Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis,” the company announced Thursday.

The special -- produced by WarnerMedia's TMZ -- will air on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. and will “explore the couple’s unprecedented exit as senior leaders in Great Britain’s royal family,” a press release said.

The news came just one week after Meghan and Prince Harry publicly announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties, on Jan. 9.

“This exclusive TMZ investigation will cut through the noise, inaccuracies and speculation surrounding the couple’s surprise announcement,” the release said. “More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen.”

According to the release, the special is also expected to look at “the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visits a women's shelter in Canada as speculation continues in the U.K. over the couple's relationship with the queen. Video

Last week, Harry and Meghan posted their decision on Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the post said, in part. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Fox and FOX Business are owned by Fox Corp.