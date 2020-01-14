Expand / Collapse search
What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

From "Suits" actress to Duchess of Sussex, how much money does she have?

By FOXBusiness
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle be stripped from their royal titles?

FOX Business' Ashley Webster provides insight into the 'very constructive' summit Queen Elizabeth II held to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from their royal duties.

The life of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is something of a financial fairytale. Coming from regular beginnings in Los Angeles, Meghan became an actress before marrying into the British royal family. So, how much is the duchess' net worth?

Actress

Suits "Full Disclosure" Episode 707 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross -- (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network)

Meghan started out as a young, relatively small-time actress, making appearances as an extra on "Married...with Children" and working her way up to speaking parts on "CSI: NY" and "90210."

The pinnacle of her acting career came when she landed a role on the USA Network series "Suits." At that time, it's reported that Meghan Markle was paid $50,000 per episode (she appeared in a total of 108 episodes between 2011-2018)

"Suits" TV series: $50,000 per episode, with an annual salary of around $450,000, including approximately $80,000 worth of sponsorships and endorsements.

"Remember Me" and "The Candidate": Know Net Worth lists Meghan's earnings for appearing in "Remember Me" as $187,000 and $171,429 for "The Candidate" (both movies were released in 2010). She also starred in a TV movie, "The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down," for which she was paid more than $50,000.

The Bottom Line

The acting and promotional sources of revenue enabled Meghan to amass a net worth of an estimated $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on their wedding day at Windsor Castle, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj 

In 2016, Meghan became romantically involved with Britain's Prince Harry. The couple married on May 19, 2018, at the historic Windsor Castle and welcomed a baby boy, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on Oct. 15, 2018.

