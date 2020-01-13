Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

The Royal family's vast real estate portfolio

From Buckingham Palace to Balmoral Castle, how much are these royal residences worth?

By FOXBusiness
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle be stripped from their royal titles?

FOX Business' Ashley Webster provides insight into the 'very constructive' summit Queen Elizabeth II held to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from their royal duties.

The British Royal Family is one of the world’s most famous and wealthiest institutions steeped in history with assets including their vast real estate holdings valued at a reported $14 billion.

The Queen’s official residence, Buckingham Palace, is renowned as the crown jewel in the monarchy’s property portfolio, and Balmoral is one of the Queen’s favorite retreats for family vacations. Those are just two of the family's holdings.

FOX Business' explores the real estate jewels in the royal family's crown of properties.

Buckingham Palace

London, UK - May 12th 2013:Buckingham Palace with foreground spring flower beds in full bloom

Buckingham Palace is the London residence and administrative headquarters of the British monarchy. From royal weddings and birth announcements to the Trooping of the Colour and mourning, ‘Buck House’ is the focal point for many significant occasions of royal and British life.

Address: Westminster, London, London, UK

Built: 1703

Estimated value:  Reported at over $5 billion.

Windsor Castle

Pedestrians walk the Long Walk in front of Windsor Castle, near the Frogmore Cottage home of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex in Windsor, England, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In a statement Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent." (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Located in England’s county of Berkshire, Windsor Castle has long been associated with the royal family set against a picturesque English country setting. It is the biggest house in the world with an approximate 484, 000 sq ft measurement.

Address: Windsor, Royal Berkshire, UK

Built: 1070

Estimated value: $236 million.

Balmoral Castle

The Royal Standard flies over Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool -  

Colloquially known as just 'Balmoral', this large estate in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, is the queen's favorite Scottish getaway. HM, the Queen makes her annual trip to Balmoral for her multiple week-long vacation. Purchased in 1852 for Queen Victoria (great-great-grandmother of the queen) by her husband Prince Albert, this rural retreat has been a solid part of the royals 'off-duty' life ever since.

Address: Ballater, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK

Built: 1856 (current ), 1390 (first)

Estimated value: $140 million.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY EARN?

Kensington Palace

Britain's Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle will live when they are married, is seen in London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville 

This picturesque redbrick palace has been a residence of the British Royal Family since the 17th century. Nestled in London's upmarket Kensington, the palace was the birthplace and childhood home of Queen Victoria. It was also famously the home of Princess Diana. Prince William, Kate and their three children call this palace home as does Princess Eugenie and her husband.

Address: Kensington Gardens, Kensington, London, UK

Built: 1605

Estimated value: $600 million.

Sandringham House

Sandringham, England - October 17, 2012: Sandringham House is the Queen's residence for a part of the year, including where the Royal Family spends Christmas together. Situated on 60 acres of parks and gardens, it has been the Royal Family's country

This stately mansion is a private home of the queen and both her father, George VI, and grandfather, George V died there. Situated in a 20,000-acre estate in England's Norfolk county, the retreat has been in the royal family for four generations, since 1862.

Address: Sandringham, Norfolk, UK

Built: 1870

Estimated value: $160 million.

Clarence House 

London, UK, March 15, 2009 : Clarence House in The Mall is a royal residence and a popular tourist attraction

This onetime home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (mom of the current queen), this royal residence on The Mall in Westminster, London is now home to Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles. Standing behind St James's Palace, Clarence House is the last remaining great London house to be maintained to preserve its original intended purpose.

Address: St. James's, London, UK

Built: 1827

Estimated value: $76.5 million.

The values of the Crown's Estate is compiled from reports including Lovemoney, Forbes, CBS  and Standard UK.