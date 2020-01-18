Meghan Markle eyes $27M Vancouver home as queen releases Sussexes from royal duties

Meghan Markle may have found a Canadian home for herself, Prince Harry and baby Archie.

Markle has been “eyeing up” a $27 million mansion in Vancouver’s ritzy Kitsilano neighborhood, The Sun reported.

The four-level, 6,800-square-foot home includes six bedrooms and bathrooms on a 12,300-square-foot waterfront property, according to the listing marketed by Daniel Tan PREC* with Angell Hasman & Associates Realty.

The luxurious home, constructed in 1912, offers mountain and ocean views from its indoor-outdoor living spaces and multi-tiered terraces leading down to the bay.

An unidentified source told The Sun that the neighborhood is “quiet and locals respect each other and value their privacy,” likely a key concern for the royal couple.

The gated, hedge-lined property is also located conveniently close to beaches and parks, and is a short drive from downtown Vancouver.

The couple have reportedly been staying at a $14 million mansion owned by a Canadian billionaire in British Columbia since they announced plans for the so-called “Megxit” from their royal family duties.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple will no longer receive public funds and will repay $3.1 million for a taxpayer-funded renovation to their estate, Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the U.K.

The couple will not use their royal titles and are no longer members of the royal family, according to the announcement.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she continued. “I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

