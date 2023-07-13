McDonald's new Cookies and Crème Pie appears to be taste-tested by TikTok users before actual 'launch date'

McDonald’s is testing a new Cookies & Crème Pie in select cities throughout the United States.

The fast food dessert is reportedly made with a crisp chocolate cookie crumb crust that holds a fluffy vanilla crème filling and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces.

McDonald's USA is launching the Cookies & Crème Pie regionally on Friday, July 14, FOX Business confirmed.

MCDONALD'S TO STOP SELLING POPULAR MCCAFÉ BAKERY ITEMS

The pie will be available for a limited time only at participating locations in select markets, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York.

There’s no date set for a national launch at this time.

While McDonald’s USA is launching the Cookies & Crème Pie in select markets, some customers appear to have gotten their hands on the highly anticipated dessert before the official launch date.

Stefan Johnson, a voice actor and self-described foodie from Ohio, told FOX Business he managed to get his hands on the Cookies & Crème Pie from a McDonald’s on Warrensville Road in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 12.

MCDONALD'S FRIES' FLAVOR 'SECRET' SHARED ON TIKTOK SHOCKS CUSTOMERS: 'BAD NEWS FOR VEGETARIANS'

"I liked it," Johnson wrote in an email. "It would go well with milk."

Johnson recorded a taste-test review from the McDonald’s parking lot and uploaded his video to TikTok the same day, which has been viewed more than 345,500 times.

Several other TikTok users have shared videos of themselves claiming to sample the Cookies & Crème Pie in the last week, including @Gasmantz, who excitedly reviewed the dessert inside what appears to be a McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday, July 11, which has generated over 1.1 million views.

Similarly, TikTok user @WhatsItGivin taste-tested the pie while sitting in a car on Friday, July 7, but he says he doesn’t like the dessert’s flavor.

"I do not like the crème filling," he said in his video, which has been viewed more than 24,000 times. "Maybe cookies and crème should just not be heated up. This tastes just like the cookies and crème Pop-Tarts and I don’t heat those up."

FOX Business reached out to @Gasmantz and @WhatsItGivin for comments.

FORMER MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE CLAIMS MCFLURRY MACHINES WERE 'RARELY' EVER BROKEN — JUST TOO HARD TO OPERATE

Popular food blogs and social media snack pages announced the Cookies & Crème Pie’s U.S. debut earlier this month based on reported customer sightings in New Jersey, Oklahoma and Ohio.

Snackolator, a multiplatform snack page that covers new food releases on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, appears to be one of the first to report on McDonald’s Cookies & Crème Pie coming stateside.

The posts, which were published on Monday, July 3, have been viewed and liked by hundreds of thousands of people.

FOX Business reached out to Snackolator for comment.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s USA says the social media posts shared by blogs and snack pages aren’t accurate.

MCDONALD'S IN INDIA DROPS TOMATOES FROM BURGERS, WRAPS AMID SHORTAGE

FOX 23 News in Oklahoma provided a behind-the-scenes look of the McDonald’s Cookies & Crème Pie production on Monday, July 10.

Bama Companies, a Tulsa-based food manufacturer that specializes in making biscuits and handheld pastries, is reportedly producing and distributing the pies.

"The products that are made here in Tulsa, we make about four million pies for McDonald’s every single day, and they go out in our trucks frozen, to all the McDonald’s restaurants across the country," said Paula Marshall, the CEO of Bama Companies, in an interview with FOX 23 News.

It’s not currently known how many of the four million pies manufactured by Bama Companies per day will be Cookies & Crème Pies.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Bama Companies for comment.

McDonald's Cookies & Crème Pie was originally an exclusive menu item in Malaysia, and it was later brought to Hong Kong, various news outlets have reported in recent years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 295.22 -0.39 -0.13%

Fans of the fast food chain have expressed their desire to try the dessert for years on anonymous online forums like Reddit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald’s USA has dabbled in other pie flavors beside its iconic Baked Apple Pie in recent years, including the brand’s Strawberry & Crème Pie, Blueberry & Crème Pie and Guava & Crème Pie.