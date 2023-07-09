Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's

McDonald's in India drops tomatoes from burgers, wraps amid shortage

The shortage is mostly effecting McDonald's in North and East India

close
Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness tells the ‘Claman Countdown’ that the price gap between plant-based and animal-based product is ‘tightening.’ video

Impossible Foods CEO ‘not worried’ about patent issues: Peter McGuinness

Impossible Foods CEO Peter McGuinness tells the ‘Claman Countdown’ that the price gap between plant-based and animal-based product is ‘tightening.’

McDonald’s has stopped using tomatoes in food preparations at most of its locations in India as the country suffers from adverse weather conditions causing prices to skyrocket.

In some regions, wholesale prices of the staple of traditional Indian cuisine have surged 288% in a month to a high of 140 rupees ($1.7) a kg on Friday, with retail prices still higher, spurring many people to cut back on consumption.

Big Mac burger

A customer holds his Big Mac burger at a McDonald's restaurant  (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tomatoes from India

Tomatoes are displayed for sale, waits for customers on February 01, 2022, in Guwahati, Assam, India. (David Talukdar/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Several items on McDonald’s Indian menu, like the popular Maharaja Mac Chicken burger, includes slices of tomatoes.

The global fast food chain cited supply shortages from severe monsoon rains and which disrupted the distribution of the tomatoes.

AMERICANS GET POORER AS EXPENSES SURGE

"Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our stringent quality checks," read notices posted in two McDonald's stores in New Delhi, India.

"We are forced to serve you products without tomatoes."

The company did not mention how long the issue will persist.

McDonald's McPlant Beyond Meat burger

A McDonald's McPlant Beyond Meat burger is displayed with french fries at a McDonald's restaurant on February 14, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a statement to the media, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs about 150 outlets as McDonald's franchisee in India's north and east, attributed the decision to "temporary" seasonal issues.

NATIONAL SRIRACHA SAUCE SHORTAGE MAY LEAD TO SPICELESS SUMMER FOR SOME

However, Westlife Foodworld, the McDonald's franchisee for India's western and southern regions, with 357 restaurants, said there were "no serious tomato-related issues."

The franchisee insisted that the shortage was season and forced 10% to 15% of its stores to stop serving tomatoes temporarily.

Tomatoes

A vendor arranges tomato at a wholesale vegetable market. (Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In Mumbai, vegetable vendor Vijay Sharma said that his customers are no longer buying from the 40 kg (88 lb) he used to peddle each day.

"Most of my customers have stopped buying tomatoes," he said. "Now, I only bring five kilos."

As Indians cut back on tomatoes, some businesses suggest alternatives.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Tomato prices running high? Cook with tomato puree instead!" an advertisement suggests on the BigBasket shopping app.

Reuters' contributed to this report.