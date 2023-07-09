McDonald's in India drops tomatoes from burgers, wraps amid shortage

McDonald’s has stopped using tomatoes in food preparations at most of its locations in India as the country suffers from adverse weather conditions causing prices to skyrocket.

In some regions, wholesale prices of the staple of traditional Indian cuisine have surged 288% in a month to a high of 140 rupees ($1.7) a kg on Friday, with retail prices still higher, spurring many people to cut back on consumption.

Several items on McDonald’s Indian menu, like the popular Maharaja Mac Chicken burger, includes slices of tomatoes.

The global fast food chain cited supply shortages from severe monsoon rains and which disrupted the distribution of the tomatoes.

"Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our stringent quality checks," read notices posted in two McDonald's stores in New Delhi, India.

"We are forced to serve you products without tomatoes."

The company did not mention how long the issue will persist.

In a statement to the media, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, which runs about 150 outlets as McDonald's franchisee in India's north and east, attributed the decision to "temporary" seasonal issues.

However, Westlife Foodworld, the McDonald's franchisee for India's western and southern regions, with 357 restaurants, said there were "no serious tomato-related issues."

The franchisee insisted that the shortage was season and forced 10% to 15% of its stores to stop serving tomatoes temporarily.

In Mumbai, vegetable vendor Vijay Sharma said that his customers are no longer buying from the 40 kg (88 lb) he used to peddle each day.

"Most of my customers have stopped buying tomatoes," he said. "Now, I only bring five kilos."

As Indians cut back on tomatoes, some businesses suggest alternatives.

"Tomato prices running high? Cook with tomato puree instead!" an advertisement suggests on the BigBasket shopping app.

