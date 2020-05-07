Costco’s coronavirus mask policy sparks backlash on social media

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

People are not happy about Costco’s newest policy.

Last week, the retail giant announced that starting Monday, customers wouldn’t be allowed into Costco locations unless they were wearing a mask.

Children under 2 years old or people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask are the only exclusions to the policy, according to the announcement on Costco’s COVID-19 updates web page.

Costco created the new rule as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus in its stores. The rule also aligns with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that say people should cover their mouth and nose in public settings.

However, Costco has faced backlash from customers on social media who are saying they plan to cancel their memberships and boycott the company.

Despite the outcry, some people are speaking out in support of the warehouse retailer, saying they approve of the masks because they encourage safety among members and employees.

In its announcement, Costco also said the mask policy “should not be seen as a substitution for social distancing.”

“Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” the retailer said on its website.

