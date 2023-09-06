Major US airline taps Tom Brady as 'strategic adviser'

Delta Air Lines and the GOAT are teaming up.

The Atlanta-based carrier on Wednesday unveiled a multiyear partnership that will see retired NFL superstar Tom Brady contribute to Delta initiatives focused on employees, customers and communities. He will take on a strategic adviser role on a long-term basis, the company said.

"I am grateful to be joining the Delta family, a company I have loved and respected for years," Brady said in a statement, adding that he "look[s] forward to playing my part to continue the company’s success."

The strategic adviser role with Delta comes approximately seven months after Brady revealed that he would officially end his storied NFL career as a quarterback. At the time of the retirement announcement, the future Hall of Famer played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It adds to the slew of ventures in which Brady has engaged over the years, as previously reported by FOX Business.

Delta said Brady’s first year would entail work related to "onboarding, cultural familiarity and immersion" into the company. CEO Ed Bastian will also have him come on his discussion series.

On the Delta employee front, the former NFL player will also aid in the creation of "strategic training and teamwork tools" during the partnership, the airline said. More than 90,000 people work for Delta.

Delta customers will also see him participate in some marketing, the company said. He will "support Delta’s work to positively impact communities where employees live and work."

The partnership has an aim of "connecting Brady’s expertise in teamwork, performance, and perseverance directly to Delta," according to the company.

During his career, Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Buccaneers. Six of his Super Bowl wins were with the former while one was with the latter. His on-field success earned him the moniker "GOAT" – greatest of all time.

He earned the title of league’s most valuable player (MVP) on three occasions.

In May, Forbes pegged Brady as having brought in $45.2 million in 12 months, putting him among the highest-paid sports stars across the globe. That total included $44 million from off-field activities, according to the outlet.