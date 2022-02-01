Tom Brady retiring from NFL, will continue to 'build and grow' business empire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has offered a tease of what his next chapter could look like after officially confirming his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins in an Instagram post.

"The future is exciting. I'm fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," Brady wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me." - Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement 2-1-2022

TB12sports, a sports enhancement platform launched in 2013, offers a variety of products geared toward nutrition, optimal hydration, mental fitness and functional strength and conditioning, including supplements, training programs, sports apparel and accessories.

"For 22 years, you inspired millions. Through your hard work, healthy habits, and winning mindset, you proved time and time again that you can do anything you want no matter your age, ability, or even draft number," the company tweeted Tuesday. "The best is yet to come."

Last year, Brady also launched Autograph, a nonfungible token, or NFT, platform that offers unique digital collections from iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture, including Brady, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, The Weeknd, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Lionsgate and Slam Magazine.

He also launched 199 Productions, which is focused on developing original content, including documentaries, feature films and television shows.

In addition, the Brady apparel brand launched last month, which has struck name, image and likeness deals with a host of college athletes.

"Forever inspiring his and future generations to be the best they can be," the company said. "Thank you, Tom. We know this is just the beginning."