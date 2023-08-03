Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady takes minority stake in second-tier English club Birmingham City

Brady's investment was announced on his 46th birthday

Tom Brady is back in football – well, European football that is.

Brady became the minority owner of the second-tier English squad Birmingham City, the legendary NFL quarterback and the club announced on Thursday. He partnered with the club’s holding company, U.S.-based Knighthead Capital, and is chairman of a new advisory board.

Not a bad 46th birthday gift.

"Maybe you are asking, ‘What do you know about English football, Tom?’" he said in a video. "Well, let's just say I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning."

Brady will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club," Birmingham City said. He will work alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition and recovery programs.

"Birmingham is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me," Brady added.

Birmingham City was relegated to the Championship after finishing in 18th in the 2010-11 Premier League season and has not made a return to top-flight English soccer since. They have not finished better than 10th in the Championship.

Scott Hogan was the club’s top goalscorer last year as the club went 14-21-11 and finished 17th.

Brady followed former NFL star J.J. Watt in soccer ownership overseas. Watt invested in Burnley, which recently made it back to the Premier League. LeBron James has a stake in Liverpool – one of the mainstays in English soccer.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class," the club’s new chairman, Tom Wagner, said. "Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

Brady retired from the NFL "for good" in February. He has seven Super Bowl titles to his name, and, maybe one day, a few cups on his mantle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.