Mac and cheese sold at major retailers recalled over potential spoiling

Macaroni and cheese sold in five states were recalled due to fears that the products had become spoiled during the transport process, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced this week.

Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese and Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar were both included as part of a larger recall of Reser's Fine Foods deli salads and refrigerated products due to concerns about "temperature abuse" and potential spoilage.

The recalled Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese have "use by" dates of Sept. 14 and Sept. 16, 2024. The recalled Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar has a "use by" date of Sept. 11, 2024, the FDA said.

The other recalled products include potato salad varieties, scalloped potatoes, pasta salad, corn, egg salad, spinach dip, gravy and desserts.

The products were sold in California, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.



Stop & Shop and Safeway, which sell Reser's macaroni and cheese products, told FOX Business that their stores were not impacted by the recall.

Target and Walmart, where the products are also sold in the affected states, did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The possible spoilage occurred because of a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer, the FDA said.

All the products are meant to be refrigerated, not frozen, Reser's Fine Foods website said. The company is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

"As one of the country’s largest family-owned and -operated prepared foods businesses, it may be hard to imagine our humble beginnings in the rural farmhouse kitchen of Mildred and Earl Reser," Reser's Fine Foods' website said.

The company specializes in prepared salads and side dishes but now sells "baked sides, prepared meal kits, salads, tortillas, desserts and comfort-food classics," the Reser's Fine Foods website said.

The recall was initiated on July 29 and was classified as a "Class II" recall on Sept. 3, according to the FDA.

A "Class II" recall is defined as "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA's website said.

Food kept at unsafe temperatures is at risk of developing dangerous bacteria, including salmonella and E. coli, the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website said.

At high enough levels, these bacteria can cause illness, according to the agency.

"Bacteria grow most rapidly in the range of temperatures between 40° and 140° F, doubling in number in as little as 20 minutes. This range of temperatures is often called the 'Danger Zone,'" the USDA said.

Food should never be left out of the refrigerator for more than two hours, the USDA said, and if temperatures are higher than 90 degrees, it should not be left out for more than an hour.

This is true even of cooked prepared foods, like the recently recalled macaroni and cheese products.

"Because bacteria are everywhere, even after food is cooked to a safe internal temperature, they can be reintroduced to the food and then reproduce," the USDA said. "For this reason, leftovers must be put in shallow containers for quick cooling and refrigerated within 2 hours."

FOX Business reached out to Reser's Fine Foods for comment.