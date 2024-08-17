Chicken nuggets recalled due to risk of foreign object contamination

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling more than 165,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and chicken tenders due to concerns the products are contaminated by a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a release Friday.

The frozen products "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," said the USDA.

The recall extends to the 22-ounce packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, 29-ounce packages of Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders and 22-ounce BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets, said the USDA.

The recalled products all have "Best If Used By" dates of March 25, 2025, said the USDA. They were all produced on the same day, in March 2024.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘P-33944’ on the back of the package," noted the USDA.

The recalled items were sold throughout the U.S. and in direct-to-consumer sales online, said the release.

It was not immediately available which retail stores carried the impacted products.

The recall was announced after "consumer complaints" that metal wire had been found embedded in the chicken nuggets and tenders, said the USDA.

As the products are kept frozen and are oftentimes not consumed immediately after purchase, the USDA noted that consumers may be unaware that the items have been recalled.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," they said.

The release continued, "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

There have been no confirmed reports of incidents related to the consumption of the recalled products, noted the USDA. Anyone who thinks they may have accidentally consumed metal in the nuggets is urged to contact a health care provider.

FOX Business reached out to Perdue Foods LLC for comment.