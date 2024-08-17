Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Chicken nuggets recalled due to risk of foreign object contamination

The recall impacts three frozen chicken nugget and chicken tender products

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling more than 165,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and chicken tenders due to concerns the products are contaminated by a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a release Friday.

The frozen products "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," said the USDA.

The recall extends to the 22-ounce packages of Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, 29-ounce packages of Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders and 22-ounce BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets, said the USDA.

CANDY SOLD AT TARGET, WALMART, DOLLAR GENERAL STORES RECALLED DUE TO SALMONELLA THREAT

The recalled products all have "Best If Used By" dates of March 25, 2025, said the USDA. They were all produced on the same day, in March 2024.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number ‘P-33944’ on the back of the package," noted the USDA.

Chicken nuggets with the word "recall" written over them.

The nuggets and tenders were recalled due to fears of contamination with a foreign object. (iStock / iStock)

The recalled items were sold throughout the U.S. and in direct-to-consumer sales online, said the release. 

It was not immediately available which retail stores carried the impacted products. 

BOAR'S HEAD RECALL: WOMAN FILES CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST DELI COMPANY

A split image of three different bags of chicken nuggets and tenders.

The three recalled products are Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders, and BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets. (USDA / Fox News)

The recall was announced after "consumer complaints" that metal wire had been found embedded in the chicken nuggets and tenders, said the USDA. 

As the products are kept frozen and are oftentimes not consumed immediately after purchase, the USDA noted that consumers may be unaware that the items have been recalled. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

USDA headquarters sign.

The recall was announced on August 16, 2024, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.  (Getty / Fox News)

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," they said. 

The release continued, "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

There have been no confirmed reports of incidents related to the consumption of the recalled products, noted the USDA. Anyone who thinks they may have accidentally consumed metal in the nuggets is urged to contact a health care provider.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

FOX Business reached out to Perdue Foods LLC for comment.