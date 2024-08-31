Boar's Head plant had dozens of violations, dubbed 'listeria factory' by lawyer

The Virginia plant where Boar's Head produced its tainted products had dozens of health and safety violations, prompting a lawyer to liken it to a "listeria factory."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service published a 74-page PDF earlier this month detailing the numerous violations that were found at the Jarrett, Virginia, plant from January 2022 through Aug. 1, 2024.

The report included that "multiple instances of meat were found around the department on the floor," and "standing water containing a brown mud/dirt like substance."

Multiple reports found that the machines that were used to make deli meat products had not been cleaned and had "meat residue" and "meat build up" on products.

Additionally, in January 2024, a "black mold like substance" was observed in the plant.

The number and breadth of the violations prompted food safety attorney Bill Marler to call the plant a "listeria factory."

"In the 30 years of doing food safety litigation, I have seen several hundred inspection reports. This group of ‘non-compliance’ reports are some of the worst that I have ever seen," Marler told FOX Business in an email.

Additionally, the lack of resolution to these issues is "likely criminal violations under the Federal Meat Inspection Act," he said.

"What is described in the reports – piles of meat, water, mold and insects – is a perfect place for Listeria to grow," he said. "This plant was more a Listeria factory than a factory to produced food for human consumption."

In late July 2024, Boar's Head recalled all products that had been produced at the Jarratt, Virginia, plant. Since then, nine deaths and nearly 60 hospitalizations have been linked to the tainted products.

In an Aug. 29 statement posted on its website, Boar's Head expressed sympathies for those who have been sickened by listeria.

"We deeply regret the impact this recall has had on affected families. No words can fully express our sympathies and the sincere and deep hurt we feel for those who have suffered losses or endured illness," they said.

Boar's Head added that they are "conducting an extensive investigation, working closely with the USDA and government regulatory agencies, as well as with the industry’s leading food safety experts, to determine how our liverwurst produced at our Jarratt, Virginia, facility was adulterated and to prevent it from happening again."

Production at the Jarratt plant has been "paused" since late July, said Boar's Head, and will not begin again "until we are confident that it meets USDA regulatory standards and Boar’s Head’s highest quality and safety standards."

Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria which contaminated the products, can cause listeriosis if consumed, said the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die," said the CDC.

Those at the highest risk from listeria are "pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems," they said.

Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, according to the CDC.

"Infection during pregnancy results in fetal loss in about 20% of cases and newborn death in about 3% of cases," the agency said.

Other groups "rarely become seriously ill" when exposed to listeria, noted the CDC.

Not all foods are equally at risk of listeria contamination, said the CDC.

The riskiest foods include sliced deli meats, soft cheeses, raw dairy products, and remade deli salads, the agency said.