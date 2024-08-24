Walmart recalling apple juice in 25 states due to arsenic levels

More than 9,500 cases of apple juice that were sold at Walmart stores across the United States are being recalled due to an elevated level of "inorganic arsenic," the Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this month.

The juices were made by Refresco Beverages US Inc and sold by Walmart.

The impacted products are the "Great Value" brand 8oz Apple Juice that were sold in six packs in PET plastic bottles, said the FDA.

The recalled juices have a UPC of 0-78742-29655-5 and a "best if used by" date of December 28, 2024.

The recall was initiated on August 15 and was classified as a "Class II" recall on August 23, said the FDA in its announcement.

They were sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia, said the FDA.

A "Class II" recall means "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," said the FDA's website.

The apple juices were found to have arsenic levels of 13.2 parts per billion, said the FDA. In June 2023, the FDA issued industry guidance specifically for apple juice, stating that the upper limit of inorganic arsenic should be 10 parts per billion.

Arsenic is a naturally occurring mineral that is toxic to humans, said the FDA's website.

"The potential for long-term adverse health effects from consuming food contaminated with arsenic vary depending on the level of arsenic in the food; age of the consumer; length, amount, and frequency of exposure to arsenic in the food; and other exposures happening at the same time— either to arsenic from other sources, or other contaminants or to beneficial nutrients," they said.

Exposure to high levels of arsenic can be particularly dangerous for young children, said the FDA, and "is associated with adverse neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavorial difficulties, and lowered IQ."

The FDA continued, "For adults, long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic has been associated with skin disorders and increased risks for skin, bladder, and lung cancers, and for cardiovascular disease."

The short-term exposure to "very high amounts of inorganic arsenic" can result in various side effects, including nausea, vomiting, bruising, as well as "numbness or burning sensations" in the hands and feet, they said.

Despite its toxic nature, the mere presence of arsenic does not necessarily mean that a person should avoid an item altogether, they added.

"Because many of the most nutritious foods can also contain contaminants, consumers should eat a variety of nutrient-dense foods across and within the main food groups of vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, and protein foods," said the FDA.

FOX Business reached out to Walmart for further comment about the recall.