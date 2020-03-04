Luxury resorts where Hollywood elites unplug from technology

With texts and emails constantly vying for your attention and adding stress to your life, it could be time for a digital detox.

In fact, there are many wellness and retreat centers that encourage visitors to unplug their devices and take a break from the constant noise of technology.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter listed seven luxury resorts where the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Rebel Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Ellen DeGeneres go to temporarily disconnect from the rest of the world.

Most resorts encourage visitors to leave their phones in their rooms, but some flatly prohibit using personal devices in public spaces.

To see which resorts made the list, here are seven Hollywood-favored resorts and how much they cost, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rancho La Puerta

Visitors to Rancho La Puerta, in Tecate, Mexico, have included Oprah Winfrey, Kate Winslet and Jane Fonda, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The resort openly prohibits cellphone usage in public spaces -- including on the patio outside the rooms -- and visits typically last a full week, from Saturday to Saturday.

A week-long package rate for one person is $4,700 during “High Season” and $4,500 during regular season, according to the website.

La Quinta Resort & Club

The Waldorf Astoria-owned La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California, has a three-night experience in a cell service-free spot in Joshua Tree National Forest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The luxury glamping experience is a minimum of a three-night stay, with prices as low as $1,529 per night or as high as $2,116 per night, depending on the week and nights of the week, according to the booking website.

The Ranch Malibu

Like Rancho La Puerta, guests of The Ranch Malibu are encouraged to leave their electronic devices behind. According to The Hollywood Reporter, guests of the fitness and wellness resort have included Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie and Mandy Moore.

One week at the resort will cost $7,800, according to the website. Four weeks of the fitness program will cost $30,000.

Golden Door

Golden Door resort, in San Marcos, California, reportedly has a three-night digital detox retreat that costs $5,500 for three nights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On the resort’s website, actors Liev Schreiber and Susan Sarandon have written testimonials about Golden Door. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Kidman has also visited the resort.

Calistoga Ranch

Rapper P. Diddy is among the visitors to Calistoga Ranch in Napa Valley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The resort offers a special “Sound-Off Quiet Retreat,” which lasts a minimum of three nights and costs a total of $6,119.78, according to the booking website.

L'Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona in Sedona, Arizona, offers an “Intuitive Vortex” package specifically focused on meditation, hiking and massage, according to the website. The package requires a three-night minimum and can cost as low as $1,079 per night.

Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa

The Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa is explicitly a “digital device-free property,” according to the website.

Lupita Nyong'o, Ariel Winter, DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are among the celebrities who have visited Miraval, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The website reported rates start at as low as $689 per night.

