Hamptons beach house with Trump connection listed for $37M

A Hamptons beachfront property that once contained a guest house where Donald Trump stayed during his first marriage is on the market for $37 million.

Continue Reading Below

The Wainscott, N.Y, property was once part of the neighboring Kilkare estate, which appeared in the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and recently sold for $27 million.

The property was once owned by the lawyer Michael Kennedy, who represented Ivana Trump in her 1992 divorce from the future president, and the couple reportedly stayed there on a visit during their marriage. Property records show Kennedy’s wife, Eleanora, sold the guest house in 2001 after his death to Wall Street executive and philanthropist Fred Seegal, who tore it down and built the current luxurious home.

Image 1 of 4

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ BETHENNY FRANKEL SELLS HAMPTONS HOME FOR $2.28M

The two-story beach house sits on a two-acre property behind a sand dune in the Georgica Association, according to the listing with Ed Petrie of Compass. It has six bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath.

The home includes clean, modern finishes and beamed ceilings. Its large, open spaces are ideal for entertaining.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Image 1 of 11

CALVIN KLEIN SELLING HAMPTONS BEACH HOUSE TO BILLIONAIRE KEN GRIFFIN

It’s located in a guarded gated community. The association’s amenities include tennis, sailing, baseball and a clubhouse that hosts a variety of community events, according to the listing.

Philanthropic events hosted by the current owners have drawn bigwigs like director Joel Schumacher, billionaire CEO Howard Lutnick and CNN president Jeff Zucker.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE