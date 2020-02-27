Cities with most luxury hotels in US, according to AAA ratings

New York City isn’t just the city that never sleeps -- it also has the most luxury hotels in North America, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, 24/7 Wall Street published a list of 36 cities with the most luxury hotels, using AAA’s annual Diamond ratings for North American hotels, which were released earlier this month.

The Big Apple took the top spot on the list with 77 four- and five-diamond hotels, going far beyond the second-place city, Chicago, which had 42 high-ranked hotels.

THE 10 BEST-RATED HOTELS IN THE US -- AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO STAY THERE: TRIPADVISOR

For its report, 24/7 Wall Street analyzed all the four- and five-diamond-ranked hotels and found which 36 cities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean had the highest concentration.

On the top 10 list alone were six cities in the U.S., one city (Toronto) in Canada, one city (Punta Cana) in the Dominican Republic and two cities in Mexico (Cancun and Playa del Carmen).

LA IS AIRBNB MARKET IN US, GAINING ON HOTELS

Scroll down to see which cities in the U.S. made it to the top of the list and how many high-ranked hotels are in each city, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Top U.S. cities with the most highly rated hotels

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

19 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

San Francisco

19 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

New Orleans

20 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Austin

21 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Atlanta

22 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Las Vegas

25 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Houston

29 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Boston

29 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Chicago

42 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

New York City

77 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS