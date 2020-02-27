Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury

Cities with most luxury hotels in US, according to AAA ratings

New York City has the most highly ranked hotels in North America

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos provides insight into how the hotel industry has been impacted from the coronavirus on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.video

Hotel industry faces some downturn from coronavirus: Report

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos provides insight into how the hotel industry has been impacted from the coronavirus on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

New York City isn’t just the city that never sleeps -- it also has the most luxury hotels in North America, according to one report.

Continue Reading Below

On Thursday, 24/7 Wall Street published a list of 36 cities with the most luxury hotels, using AAA’s annual Diamond ratings for North American hotels, which were released earlier this month.

The Big Apple took the top spot on the list with 77 four- and five-diamond hotels, going far beyond the second-place city, Chicago, which had 42 high-ranked hotels.

New York City has the highest number of Four- and Five-Diamond hotels in North America, according to AAA's Diamond Ratings and 24/7 Wall Street's analysis. (iStock)

THE 10 BEST-RATED HOTELS IN THE US -- AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS TO STAY THERE: TRIPADVISOR

For its report, 24/7 Wall Street analyzed all the four- and five-diamond-ranked hotels and found which 36 cities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean had the highest concentration.

On the top 10 list alone were six cities in the U.S., one city (Toronto) in Canada, one city (Punta Cana) in the Dominican Republic and two cities in Mexico (Cancun and Playa del Carmen).

LA IS AIRBNB MARKET IN US, GAINING ON HOTELS

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone discusses the rise of pop-up hotels and Instagram-worthy hotel stays. Video

Scroll down to see which cities in the U.S. made it to the top of the list and how many high-ranked hotels are in each city, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

Top U.S. cities with the most highly rated hotels

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

19 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

San Francisco

19 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

New Orleans

20 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Austin

21 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Atlanta

22 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Las Vegas

25 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Houston

29 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Boston

29 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

Chicago

42 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

New York City

77 Four- and Five-Diamond hotels

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS