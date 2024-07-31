Lululemon removes new clothing item after social media users sound off

Lululemon's "Breezethrough" leggings were pulled from shelves after customers of the athletic apparel company shared negative reviews on social media.

Released in early July, the leggings featured a deep V-shaped band on the front of the garment with no front seam.

On the back, there is a deep seam with a Y-shaped band on the pants.

The company has made the decision to pause sales of the leggings, a Lululemon spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement via email.

"As a test and learn organization, we also take guest feedback seriously and we believe there is an opportunity to incorporate what they’ve shared into future designs," said the spokesperson of Lululemon, which is headquartered in Vancouver.

Shoppers took to social media to share their thoughts on the new item.

"I just wish they didn't look like an underwear line," one Reddit user said.

"I’m not a fan of the "long butt" look as I think it makes your butt look flatter," the user added.

One Instagram user, who commented on a Reel about the leggings, said, "the curved glute seam is really nice but unfortunately they are very sheer."

"I wouldn’t recommend these even though I love all my other Lululemon pieces," she added.

As for TikTok presence, "Lululemon Breezethrough" has more than 46 million posts related to the product.

"They don’t contour your body enough," one woman said.

Another said, "unfortunately I will be returning. The average woman is not going to feel comfortable in this legging," adding that the top seam had dug into her stomach.

"I would rate it a 6 out of 10," another woman said.

Many customers compared the new style to Lululemon's popular "Align Pants."

That product is made with "Nulu" fabric and sweat-wicking yarns to give the bottoms a "buttery-soft feel," according to the Lululemon website's product description.

"Typically in an align I am a size two or four, but these are definitely tighter," a TikTok user said in a video she posted, which focused on the "Breezethrough" leggings.

Some users on Reddit came in defense of the "Breezethough" style.

"Super functional with the grippy around the thigh and the seam at the top so they don’t slide down," commented one user, who appeared to be in favor of the leggings.

One Reddit forum titled, "Advocating for the breezethrough" addressed how customers should keep dance class in mind.

"I’m so impressed by the shape and functionality of these leggings that I bought them without even deciding if they are the best available look on me. If you’re a dancer/ lifter/ unspecified thick thigh baddie these will probably feel great on you," the poster read.

The Lululemon spokesperson said the company is excited about the "potential of Breezethrough’s fabric innovation." The spokesperson also said that the garment was specifically made for those who participate in hot studio workouts such as hot yoga, Pilates and barre.

Lululemon plans "to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience," the spokesperson added.