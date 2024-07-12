Balenciaga selling 'used' festival-inspired bracelet for $4K: 'So insane'

Balenciaga is once again making waves in the fashion world, this time with a simple accessory that comes with a hefty price tag.

The "Raver Bracelet" may look like a typical festival friendship bracelet, but according to the description, the "manufacturing process requires a full day's work for each piece."

In colors of pink, blue, and black, the new wristband costs nearly $5,000.

The luxury brand has also released the "Raver Used Bracelet" which is described as the "distressed version" requiring "the skills of an artist to imbue it with a worn and aged look" that costs a thousand dollars less at nearly $4,000.

The pricey piece is made from polyester and cotton with metallized details and sterling silver.

'MICROSCOPIC HANDBAG' REPORTEDLY 'SMALLER THAN A GRAIN OF SEA SALT' SELLS FOR $63,750

"This hand-embroidered bracelet is using various artisanal techniques found in the Lesage archives dating back to 1850: seed stitch, drawn thread work, point de Boulogne, satin stitch, stem stitch, and front-and-back chain stitch," the product description reads.

The bracelet is from Balenciaga's 53rd Couture Collection and is made in France.

"These embroidery styles, used individually or in combination, create a wide range of textures and effects, making each piece unique and intricate," it adds.

FLORIDA MANSION SELLS FOR $60 MILLION AFTER FAMOUS SELLERS SCORE PRICIEST NON-WATERFRONT SALE OF THE YEAR

The woven grungy accessory is available for purchase by appointment only.

Some shoppers took to X to criticize the designer brand for the high price.

"If you buy the balenciaga no access 3K festival wristband you’re unbelievably cooked," posted one woman.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle .

Another user said, "Anyone seen wearing the $3500 Balenciaga festival wristband will be immediately roasted."

"$3500 rave wristband is so insane that it actually loops back around to being funny," another user posted.

She added, "imagine getting home and cutting it off your arm with pair of scissors thinking that it was a normal wristband and not a $3500 bracelet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Balenciaga as a company is proof we as a society need to raise top end tax rates, by A LOT," said one man.

While a majority of the comments question the item's price and design, one woman wrote on Instagram, "wait, I need this."

"Always and forever iconic," another person wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Last fall, Balenciaga introduced a $925 towel skirt made of terry cotton with two buttons at the waistline and an adjustable belt with a buckle inside, FOX 26 reported.

FOX Business reached out to Balenciaga for comment.