Costco goes viral for 'apocalypse dinner kit' that could last up to 25 years

Costco is grabbing attention on social media after an Instagram user came across a product that could possibly come in handy at any time — including an apocalypse.

Jeffrey Eisner, a content creator and cookbook author who posts under the handle @pressureluckcooking, has gone viral with millions of views after taking a trip to the wholesaler.

During his visit, he found an emergency meal package that he labeled an "apocalypse dinner kit."

COSTCO MEMBERS CAN BUY GIFT CARDS FOR LESS THAN ACTUAL STICKER PRICE, TIKTOK USER REVEALS

The Readywise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket is available in stores at Costco Wholesale locations and online.

"Introducing the 150 Servings Emergency Preparedness Food Bucket: This meticulously curated package goes beyond just food – it's about readiness in the face of uncertainty," Costco's website says.

"With 80 servings of hearty entrees & sides, 30 servings for nourishing breakfasts, and an additional 40 drink servings, ReadyWise equips you for a range of situations."

The prepared packages reportedly have a shelf life of 25 years – which means, if uncertainty strikes, a consumer will have time to wait to use the emergency meals.

COSTCO QUICKLY SELLING OUT OF GOLD BARS LISTED ON WHOLESALER'S WEBSITE: 'IMPECCABLE QUALITY'

The dehydrated and freeze-dried meals were created with the purpose of being "a long-term solution" rather than simply a quick or "temporary fix," according to the product's description.

Costco's website noted that each emergency kit with 150 servings is equipped with:

Pasta Alfredo - 12 Servings

Cheesy Macaroni - 12 Servings

Teriyaki Rice - gluten-free (GF) - 6 Servings

Creamy Pasta and Vegetables - 6 Servings

Potato Pot Pie (GF) - 6 Servings

Tomato Basil Soup with Pasta (GF) - 6 Servings

Chicken Noodle Soup - 6 Servings

Brown Sugar & Maple Multi-Grain -12 Servings

Apple Cinnamon Cereal - 12 Servings

Crunchy Granola – 6 Servings

White Rice - 10 Servings

Vanilla Pudding - 16 Servings

Whey Milk Alternative – 24 Servings

Orange Drink - 16 Servings

You only need water to activate all 150 servings.

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment.

In the store location Eisner visited, the emergency dinner kit was available for $62.99, and it included 132 servings.

COSTCO SHOPPER SAYS HE CRACKED SECRET TO WHOLESALER'S PRICE TAGS AND MYSTERIOUS ASTERISK: 'AN INSANE DEAL'

The bucket that includes 150 servings is priced at $79.99 after a $20 manufacturer's savings discount on Costco's website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 848.36 -2.41 -0.28%

There were mixed responses from social media users who had reservations regarding the "safety" of the bucket and others who found it to be both humorous and practical.

"I mean with this inflation I just may go buy those for regular life while finishing school," one user commented.

"Does Costco know something?," another user wrote.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

Those who had doubts about the product also shared their thoughts in the comment section.

"25 years shelf life? That’s more scary than the apocalypse," one Instagram user commented.

"So if the apocalypse doesn't kill you, this bucket of chemicals will," another wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE



Costco also offers several other emergency meal kits on its site that are made by various brands. Prices range from $44.99 to $7,000. Some products include thousands of servings.

Buckets vary by number of serving sizes and what foods are included.

FOX Business reached out to Eisner for comment.