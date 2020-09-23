Kim Kardashian reveals new SKIMS bridal shapewear collection

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear company is expanding into the bridal market.

On Wednesday, the reality star announced that SKIMS will be releasing a new line of bridal undergarments.

According to an Instagram post from Kardashian, the new line will be available starting on Friday at 12 p.m. ET on the SKIMS website, but fans can join the waitlist for early access.

“From something silky to something blue: We’ve got you covered with our most loved Solutionwear styles in new a soft blue color and a limited edition, embroidered silk robe,” the caption read.

The promotional post also confirmed that the collection will be available in sizes XXS through 5X.

According to the SKIMS website, the new line includes $62 thong bodysuits, $32 sculpting bras, $36 high waist briefs, and $32 high waist thongs, all available in white and “something blue.”

The line also includes $36 sculpting shorts above the knee, $34 sculpting shorts mid thigh and $32 sculpting mid waist briefs, all in white.

The white silk robe costs $148, according to the website.

Kardashian's brand also recently released a maternity line, although Kardashina faced some backlash last week after the announcement.

She later issued a statement explaining that the maternity line's items aren't intended to “slim your belly,” but rather give “support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back.”