Kylie Jenner falls to No. 2 spot on Instagram Rich List

Social media mogul and cosmetics company founder Kylie Jenner no longer ranks as the No. 1 highest-paid Instagram influencer.

She was knocked out of the top spot by Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson, the actor and former WWE star, who now commands more than a million dollars for each sponsored post.

This is the first time a Kardashian hasn't been in the top spot on Hopper HQ's Instagram Rich List since it was first published in 2017, according to the social media growth company.

"Following the unceremonious stripping of her billionaire status by Forbes, Kylie Jenner has been dethroned after two years on top," Hopper HQ wrote in a blog post.

Hopper HQ also noted in a blog post that the 2020 Instagram Rich List shows "a drop in fees for influencers on Instagram, even among the highest earners," for the first time "as marketers and brands have reduced influencer budgets due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic."

Johnson, who took Jenner's place in the No. 1 spot, has 187.3 million followers and makes an estimated $1.015 for each sponsored post. The Teremana Tequila founder's earnings have increased by about 15 percent since 2019, according to Hopper.

Jenner, by comparison, has 181.5 million followers and makes an estimated $986,000 per sponsored post, the company found. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sat at No. 1 on Hopper's Instagram Rich List for two years.

After Johnson and Jenner, Instagram's top-paid influencers include:

Cristiano Renaldo (224.8 million followers and $889,000 per post)

Kim Kardashian (175.5 million followers and $858,000 per post)

Ariana Grande (191.1 million followers and $853,000 per post)

Selena Gomez (180.3 million followers and $848,000 per post)

Beyonce Knowles (148.7 million followers and $770,000 per post)

Justin Beiber (139.3 million followers and $747,000 per post)

Taylor Swift (135 million followers and $722,000 per post)

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior ($139.3 million followers and $704,000 per post)

Hopper's ratings are based on internal data, agency rate cards and public information, according to a blog post.

Forbes magazine named Jenner the United States' "youngest self-made billionaire" in 2019 but walked back that rating in a May 29 report knocking her billionaire status.

The report cites filings that show her cosmetics company, which was sold for more than $1 billion to cosmetics giant Coty in 2019, is "significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe."

Despite Forbes' findings, however, the magazine still lists Jenner as No. 1 on its list of highest-paid celebrities.

