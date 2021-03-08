Kardashian family files greeting card trademark

Kim Kardashian and her family have found their latest business venture.

The Kardashian clan has filed a trademark for a greeting card for the brand "Kardashian Kards."

According to official documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the docs were filed just a few weeks ago on Feb. 22, 2021. Kardashian is listed alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, as well as the trio’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The brand may sell "greeting cards, calendars, decals, photographs, photo albums, pictures, posters, postcards, scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers and transfers, writing utensils, erasers, bookmarks and paper gift wrap," per the official documents.

Reps for the family did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.

The filing trademark comes a few months after the reality stars signed an exclusive deal to develop content for Hulu as their show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," comes to an end on E! Network this year.

The exact details of the new television deal are unclear – including whether the famous family will appear in the content or simply produce it – but younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were also announced to be part of the deal.

Whether Rob Kardashian – who has had a limited presence in the family’s present endeavors – will participate was not indicated.

Aside from careers in reality television, the Kardashian-Jenner family is known for several other business ventures over the course of their years in the spotlight.

The Kardashian sisters are responsible for opening up the now-defunct DASH boutiques, and of course, they have all dabbled in other industries to varying degrees.

Khloé, 36, has worked in the fitness, health and fashion industries, as well as television production, while Kim, 40, Kylie, 23, and Kris, 65, all have launched beauty brands. Kim also runs the SKIMS shapewear line.

Kendall, 25, recently launched the 818 tequila brand while Kourtney, 41, launched the Poosh lifestyle website in 2019.