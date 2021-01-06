What is the Kardashian-Jenner family’s net worth?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for amassing enormous wealth.

Outside of their yearslong reality television fame, the entire crew has earned money from business ventures, product endorsements and even dipping their toes into the world of movies.

The Kardashian-Jenner family -- Kris, Khloé, Kourtney, Rob and Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- are worth a combined total of over $2 billion, Forbes reported in September.

Here's a look at how much of that total each member of the family is worth.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, the 23-year-old Jenner has had an interesting ride when it comes to her finances. She's known for her massively successful cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, which certainly contributed to Forbes' 2019 report deeming her a self-made billionaire.

However, the following year, the outlet published a report claiming her profits had been inflated and her net worth was estimated to be at just under $900 million.

Kim Kardashian

Kim has made a name for herself in the world of fashion with her SKIMS line, mobile games with Kim Kardashian: Hollywood -- not to mention as a juggernaut of an Instagram influencer.

Forbes reported the 40-year-old to be worth $780 million in October of last year, which was followed by a $200 million sale of 20% of her KKW Beauty line this month.

Kris Jenner

Often deemed "The Mom-ager," Kris Jenner, 65, has been in the public eye for a long time, having been in high-profile circles since the days of her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

Since then, she's worked both in front of and behind the scenes on building her children's fortunes and amassed herself an estimated $190 million, per an October 2020 Forbes report.

Khloé Kardashian

Like her sisters, the 36-year-old Khloé has worked in the worlds of fashion with her denim line Good American, social media and reality television, but she added a notch to her belt with her fitness products, including the show "Revenge Body."

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she's worth about $50 million as of last year.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, 41, has recently recused herself from the spotlight to a degree, but with her family's new deal with Hulu, she stands to make more money on her public image in the future.

She has also started a lifestyle site called Poosh.

As of last year, Celebrity Net Worth put her value at about $45 million.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall, 25, is known for her ongoing modeling career and has reportedly become one of the world's highest-paid models, bringing home $22.5 million in 2018, per Forbes.

As of 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimated she's worth $45 million.

Rob Kardashian

Rob has largely remained out of the spotlight as his mother and sisters have risen meteorically in fame. He's appeared a number of times on the family's reality show and even once starred in his own spin-off, "Rob & Chyna."

He's also started his own sock line: Arthur George.

In 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the 33-year-old is worth $10 million.