Video shows flames shooting from plane wing during scary landing

Air Canada Express Flight, operated by Pal Airlines, experienced 'suspected landing gear issue'

Airline tells media outlet fire likely caused by a "suspected landing gear issue." Passengers and crew safely deplaned. (Credit: Aden O'Callaghan via Storyful) video

Flames shoot from Air Canada Express plane wing during landing

Airline tells media outlet fire likely caused by a "suspected landing gear issue." Passengers and crew safely deplaned. (Credit: Aden O'Callaghan via Storyful)

Flames spewed out of an airliner's wing during a landing at a Canadian airport, and a passenger who noticed it outside his window caught it on video.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28 aboard Air Canada Express Flight 2259, operated by Pal Airlines, the airport said on X. The flight was arriving from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, and landing at Halifax Stanfield Airport in Nova Scotia.

"Almost just f---ing died, boys," Aden O'Callaghan said from inside the plane while he was recording.

O'Callaghan told media outlet Storyful that the "landing gear failure" led to the fire and also resulted in the plane skidding on the runway for more than 15 seconds.

Air Canada fireball landing

Flames could be seen shooting out of a plane's wing during a landing in Canada on Dec. 28, 2024. (Aden O'Callaghan  / Storyful)

Air Canada did not immediately respond to a FOX Business inquiry, but an airline spokesperson confirmed to CBC that the plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue" after arrival. There were an undisclosed number of crew members and 73 passengers on board. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating what happened, CBC said. 

Additional scene footage captured the fire-extinguishing efforts. 

"The plane started to sit at about a 20-degree angle to the left and, as that happened, we heard a pretty loud — what almost sounded like a crash sound — as the wing of the plane started to skid along the pavement, along with what I presume was the engine," passenger Nikki Valentine told Canada's CBC.

Plane fire being put out

A broad look at the plane's fire being put out at Halifax Stanfield Airport.  (Aden O'Callaghan  / Storyful)

O'Callaghan told CBC he felt concussed the day after the hard landing and had a sore neck and back.

"Besides that I am OK, still a bit shaken up," he said. 

Air Canada fire extinguished

The plane experienced a "suspected landing gear issue," an Air Canada spokesperson told a local media outlet. (Aden O'Callaghan  / Storyful)

The airport posted on X less than an hour after the incident saying everyone on board had exited the plane and that the airfield was closed temporarily as they addressed the situation. 