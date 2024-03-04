Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel
Published

JetBlue, Spirit agree to terminate merger

JetBlue, Spirit deal was announced in 2022

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Low-cost carriers JetBlue and Spirit agreed to terminate their $3.8 billion merger agreement after facing significant regulatory and legal hurdles. 

On Monday, the airlines issued a joint statement saying that the decision "is the best path forward."

"We are proud of the work we did with Spirit to lay out a vision to challenge the status quo, but given the hurdles to closing that remain, we decided together that both airlines’ interests are better served by moving forward independently," said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty. 

Geraghty, who took over as CEO last month, argued the deal, announced in July 2022, "would have unleashed a national low-fare, high-value competitor to the Big Four airlines." 

In January, a federal judge blocked JetBlue's acquisition of Spirit, agreeing with the Justice Department that the deal would hurt the availability of low-cost air travel tickets.

"We are disappointed we cannot move forward with a deal that would save hundreds of millions for consumers and create a real challenger to the dominant ‘Big 4’ U.S. airlines," said Spirit CEO Ted Christie. "However, we remain confident in our future as a successful independent airline."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.