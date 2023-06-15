Exclusive photos of Sanchez aboard Bezos' superyacht

In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos has been traveling with fiancée Lauren Sanchez around the Mediterranean and, most recently, Portofino, Italy.

The cruise on the 417 superyacht named the Koru began in the first half of May. Along the way, Bezos and Sanchez became engaged.

Sanchez started secretly dating the Blue Origin founder in the summer of 2018. Bezos then announced in January 2019 he and wife Mackenzie were divorcing after 25 years, and Sanchez finalized her split from husband Patrick Whitesell later that year.

Sanchez, 53, took selfies aboard the world’s tallest sailing yacht June 12. Its three huge 229-foot masts power it to 20 knots.The colossal, triple-masted Koru even has its own support vessel, Abeona, a megaboat in its own right. The luxurious launch carries Sanchez’s personal helicopter.

Koru was first seen under construction in 2021 at Oceano’s yard. The company is owned by a fellow billionaire, Oman’s Mohammed Al Barwani. As many as 18 guests can enjoy the yacht’s three outdoor decks, including one with two pools. The vessel, which has a crew of up to 36, also boasts a cinema, meeting spaces and lounges.

Portofino is an ancient Italian Riviera town near Genoa. Known for its luxury boutiques, pastel houses and cobblestone square, its history as a fishing village made it an ideal location to drop anchor for the newly engaged couple.

On June 13, Bezos and Sanchez spent part of the day strolling around the town, enjoying the warm southern European sunshine.

On June 12, photographers captured Bezos taking pictures of Sanchez on the deck of the Koru.

The large yacht took several years to build, and it had an issue in 2022 fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.

The vessel was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.

Bezos is Amazon's largest shareholder with a net worth of $148 billion, according to Forbes.