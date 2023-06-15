Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Exclusive photos of Sanchez aboard Bezos' superyacht

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were most recently seen in Portofino, Italy

In case you missed it, Jeff Bezos has been traveling with fiancée Lauren Sanchez around the Mediterranean and, most recently, Portofino, Italy. 

The cruise on the 417 superyacht named the Koru began in the first half of May. Along the way, Bezos and Sanchez became engaged. 

Sanchez started secretly dating the Blue Origin founder in the summer of 2018. Bezos then announced in January 2019 he and wife Mackenzie were divorcing after 25 years, and Sanchez finalized her split from husband Patrick Whitesell later that year.

Image 1 of 3

Lauren Sanchez sits on the deck of fiancé Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht as the pair continue their Mediterranean vacation aboard the Amazon founder’s $500 million mega yacht Koru Friday, June 12, 2023.  | Mega

Sanchez, 53, took selfies aboard the world’s tallest sailing yacht June 12. Its three huge 229-foot masts power it to 20 knots.The colossal, triple-masted Koru even has its own support vessel, Abeona, a megaboat in its own right. The luxurious launch carries Sanchez’s personal helicopter. 

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ ENJOY SUN, SUPERYACHT

Koru was first seen under construction in 2021 at Oceano’s yard. The company is owned by a fellow billionaire, Oman’s Mohammed Al Barwani. As many as 18 guests can enjoy the yacht’s three outdoor decks, including one with two pools. The vessel, which has a crew of up to 36, also boasts a cinema, meeting spaces and lounges.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk together

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk in Portofino, Italy, June 13, 2023. (Mega / Mega)

Portofino is an ancient Italian Riviera town near Genoa. Known for its luxury boutiques, pastel houses and cobblestone square, its history as a fishing village made it an ideal location to drop anchor for the newly engaged couple.

Image 1 of 5

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez take an evening walk in Portofino, Italy, June 13, 2023. | Splash News

On June 13, Bezos and Sanchez spent part of the day strolling around the town, enjoying the warm southern European sunshine. 

BEZOS, SANCHEZ ENGAGED; IS THERE A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT?

Image 1 of 2

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on their yacht while at anchor in Portofino, Italy. | Mega

On June 12, photographers captured Bezos taking pictures of Sanchez on the deck of the Koru.

yacht under construction

A large yacht, which reportedly belongs to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, during construction in a shipyard in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 4, 2022.  (Dutch Yachting/Handout via REUTERS / Reuters Photos)

The large yacht took several years to build, and it had an issue in 2022 fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.  

BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN NABS $3.4 BILLION NASA CONTRACT TO SEND ASTRONAUTS TO THE MOON 

The vessel was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.  

Amazon

.

Bezos is Amazon's largest shareholder with a net worth of $148 billion, according to Forbes. 