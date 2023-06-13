Jeff Bezos snaps Lauren Sanchez bikini photos aboard superyacht in Italy

Jeff Bezos has been spotted snapping photographs of bikini-clad fiancée Lauren Sanchez while the pair were onboard his superyacht in Portofino, Italy.

Images show Bezos appearing to hold a phone while standing near Sanchez as the Koru yacht was docked in the town along the Italian Riviera, located near Genoa. The two are reported to be engaged.

Bezos is the world's third-richest person, with a net worth of $149 billion through Monday, per Forbes. A good portion of his wealth is tied up in Amazon stock, which has gained over 52% this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 126.57 +3.14 +2.54%

He and Sanchez also were photographed in mid-May onboard the Koru near the coast of Spain’s Mallorca Island.

BEZOS, SANCHEZ ENGAGED: IS THERE A PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT?

The 417-foot Oceanco-built vessel is a three-mast sailing yacht with a few luxurious decks, according to Boat International.

Its making took several years, with the process encountering an issue in 2022 about the ship fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.

BEZOS’ BLUE ORIGIN NABS $3.4 BILLION NASA CONTRACT TO SEND ASTRONAUTS TO THE MOON

The ship was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported.

Their relationship dates back several years. The Amazon founder previously had a 25-year marriage with MacKenzie Scott until 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The yacht that Bezos and Sanchez enjoyed is reportedly worth nearly $500 million.

In the e-commerce giant’s latest proxy statement, it reported Bezos having 12.3% of common stock as of Feb. 22.

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.