Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos snaps Lauren Sanchez bikini photos aboard superyacht in Italy

Bezos, Sanchez seen again on Koru yacht, this time in Portofino, Italy

Jeff Bezos has been spotted snapping photographs of bikini-clad fiancée Lauren Sanchez while the pair were onboard his superyacht in Portofino, Italy. 

Images show Bezos appearing to hold a phone while standing near Sanchez as the Koru yacht was docked in the town along the Italian Riviera, located near Genoa. The two are reported to be engaged.

Bezos is the world's third-richest person, with a net worth of $149 billion through Monday, per Forbes. A good portion of his wealth is tied up in Amazon stock, which has gained over 52% this year. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 126.57 +3.14 +2.54%

He and Sanchez also were photographed in mid-May onboard the Koru near the coast of Spain’s Mallorca Island. 

Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in a bikini aboard their yacht

Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez on their yacht, while at anchor in Portofino, Italy on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA / Mega)

The 417-foot Oceanco-built vessel is a three-mast sailing yacht with a few luxurious decks, according to Boat International. 

Its making took several years, with the process encountering an issue in 2022 about the ship fitting under a bridge near where it was being constructed in the Netherlands.  

Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez in a bikini aboard their yacht

Jeff Bezos' relationship with Lauren Sanchez dates back several years. (Oliver Palombi / MEGA / Mega)

The ship was ultimately towed without having to disassemble the bridge, a move the billionaire had offered to fund that got scrapped after public outcry, FOX Business previously reported. 

Their relationship dates back several years. The Amazon founder previously had a 25-year marriage with MacKenzie Scott until 2019. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk side by side

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, have reportedly gotten engaged.  (Getty Images/Backgrid / Getty Images)

The yacht that Bezos and Sanchez enjoyed is reportedly worth nearly $500 million. 

In the e-commerce giant’s latest proxy statement, it reported Bezos having 12.3% of common stock as of Feb. 22. 

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 