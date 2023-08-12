Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez offer $100 million to Maui recovery effort

Sánchez announced the creation of the recovery fund via Instagram

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 11

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée are making a financial donation to help fund the relief and recovery efforts in Maui, Hawaii.

Bezos's fiancee, Lauren Sánchez, announced via Instagram on Friday that the couple would be donating $100 million to create a relief fund.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui," Sánchez wrote. "We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated."

US AIRLINES ADDING MAUI FLIGHTS TO HELP RESIDENTS, VISITORS FLEE

Bezos and Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood / Getty Images)

"Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves," she added.

Bezos, who got engaged to Sánchez earlier this year, has publicly committed to donating the majority of his wealth in his own lifetime.

HAWAII WILDFIRE KILLS AT LEAST 36 PEOPLE ON MAUI, DESTROYS DOZENS OF STRUCTURES

The devastation in Maui has been at the forefront of international humanitarian efforts this week after residents began scrambling to escape a raging blaze that devastated homes and commercial properties.

Maui fire

Destroyed buildings and homes are pictured in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. (PAULA RAMON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Major U.S. carriers are adding flights to help passengers flee Maui as one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history continues to decimate parts of the island.

DEADLY HAWAII WILDFIRES DEVASTATE HOMES, BUSINESSES

A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines told FOX Business that it is extending its operations Thursday with six additional flights to Honolulu from Kahului to help evacuate travelers affected by the brush fires on Maui. The fires were driven by fierce winds from a hurricane and have already killed at least 36 people.

Officials in Hawaii warned Thursday that the death toll could rise with the fires still burning and teams spreading out to search charred areas.

Hawaii fire

Burnt cars stand among a destroyed neighborhood in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, western Maui, Hawaii. A wildfire that left Lahaina in charred ruins has killed at least 67 people, authorities said on August 11, making it one of the deadlies (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos — the third-richest person in the world — purchased a new home this month in Florida's "Billionaire Bunker" and reportedly spent approximately $68 million for the property. 

The couple is expected to bulldoze the site and build a new mega-mansion on the beautiful waterfront plot. 

Fox News Digital's Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.