Hy-Vee recalling multiple items, citing salmonella contamination risk

A recall is underway for two types of Hy-Vee cream cheese the supermarket chain said could possibly be tainted with salmonella. Its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream snack mix was also affected.

Hy-Vee decided to do the recall after receiving word of the possible salmonella contamination from the impacted products’ third-party manufacturers, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The two cream cheese spreads included eight-ounce Hy-Vee whipped cream cheese spread with Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 use-by dates and 12-ounce Hy-Vee cream cheese spread with a Sept. 1 use-by date, the supermarket chain said.

Four-ounce packages of Hy-Vee to-go Cookies & Cream mix and 16-ounce packages of Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix with certain use-by dates were recalled, too, according to the announcement.

H-E-B RECALLS ICE CREAM OVER POTENTIAL METAL CONTAMINATION

"These two recalls are being made after two suppliers issued larger recalls for their products around the country," a spokesperson for Hy-Vee told FOX Business. "The candy item is related to the public Palmer Candy recall that occurred yesterday."

The Palmer Candy recall, which applied to confectionary products sold by various retailers, occurred after that company "was notified by its liquid coating supplier that there was a potential for contamination with salmonella from an ingredient that was potentially contaminated from one of their suppliers," according to the FDA.

GROUND BEEF SOLD AT WALMART RECALLED OVER E. COLI CONCERNS

Hy-Vee said the cream cheese spreads and snack mix it recalled have not caused any illnesses or adverse reactions and that it did so "out of an abundance of caution."

Salmonella can bring about temporary stomach issues and fever in healthy people and "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, according to the FDA.

Hy-Vee’s recall announcement urged consumers who have the recalled products to toss them in the trash. Alternatively, they can be returned for a refund.

Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin received the products prior to the recall, the FDA announcement said.

SALMONELLA PROMPTS TRADER JOE'S TO RECALL BASIL SOLD IN 29 STATES

The company "has voluntarily removed all affected items listed above from its shelves," it said.

Hy-Vee also noted in the FDA announcement the recall didn’t impact any of the other cream cheese options it sells. The same went for other bulk-packaged items.

The company operates 280 stores in the Midwest.