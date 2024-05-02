Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over E. coli concerns

More than 16,000 pounds of ground beef shipped to Walmart locations nationwide are being recalled

close
Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors CEO Pat LaFrieda joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to break down his company’s strategy for maintaining profits as meat prices continue to rise in 2024.  video

Demand for beef is ‘higher than it’s ever been’: Pat LaFrieda

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors CEO Pat LaFrieda joins ‘The Big Money Show’ to break down his company’s strategy for maintaining profits as meat prices continue to rise in 2024. 

Consumers who recently purchased ground beef at Walmart need to check the labels.

The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued a "High-Class 1" alert warning that more than 16,000 pounds of beef shipped to the retail giant nationwide is being recalled over concerns that it could be contaminated with E. coli.

walmart customer shopping for beef

More than 16,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart stores in the U.S. have been recalled over concerns about possible E.coli contamination. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 59.86 +1.02 +1.73%

Walmart Inc.

The meat was processed by Cargill Meat Solutions, which issued the recall, and is in several products that were produced on April 26-27. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned some of the packages may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

FDA SAYS MULTISTATE E. COLI OUTBREAK TIED TO WALNUTS

The recall alert lists the products that have been recalled, along with their labels. Any consumers who discover they have the products should throw the items away or return them to their place of purchase.

Image 1 of 3

Several ground beef products sold at Walmart in recent days have been recalled. | Fox News

E. coli is a bacterium mainly found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are harmless, but some can make people sick or even be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

H-E-B  RECALLS ICE CREAM OVER POTENTIAL METAL CONTAMINATION

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is most commonly associated with foodborne outbreaks. 

e coli

E. coli is a bacterium that, when consumed, can make humans sick or even lead to death. (Photo by: IMAGE POINT FR/NIH/NIAID/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Consuming E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, FSIS warns. While most people will recover within a week after exhibiting these symptoms, some can develop kidney failure, with young children and older adults most vulnerable to the condition.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The recall issued Wednesday is separate from a ground beef alert that was reported last week, when more than a dozen products made by the Greater Omaha Packing Co. were flagged for possible E.coli contamination.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.