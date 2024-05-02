Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled over E. coli concerns

Consumers who recently purchased ground beef at Walmart need to check the labels.

The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued a "High-Class 1" alert warning that more than 16,000 pounds of beef shipped to the retail giant nationwide is being recalled over concerns that it could be contaminated with E. coli.

The meat was processed by Cargill Meat Solutions, which issued the recall, and is in several products that were produced on April 26-27. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned some of the packages may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

The recall alert lists the products that have been recalled, along with their labels. Any consumers who discover they have the products should throw the items away or return them to their place of purchase.

E. coli is a bacterium mainly found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals. Most strains are harmless, but some can make people sick or even be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) is most commonly associated with foodborne outbreaks.

Consuming E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, FSIS warns. While most people will recover within a week after exhibiting these symptoms, some can develop kidney failure, with young children and older adults most vulnerable to the condition.

The recall issued Wednesday is separate from a ground beef alert that was reported last week, when more than a dozen products made by the Greater Omaha Packing Co. were flagged for possible E.coli contamination.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.