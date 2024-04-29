Expand / Collapse search
H-E-B recalls ice cream over potential metal contamination

All affected products have been removed from store shelves

Supermarket chain H-E-B is recalling select packages of Creamy Creations ice cream cups that could have been contaminated with metal. 

The recall, issued Saturday, affects 12-count packages of 3-ounce cups of Creamy Creations ice cream in select flavors, according to the company's notice. 

The recalled products were distributed to all H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico. It was also shipped to Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda stores. 

Creamy Creations ice cream

H-E-B recalls certain ice cream that could be contaminated with metal. (HEB)

The grocery chain said there haven't been any injuries related to this recall and that all the impacted products have been removed from store shelves. 

"H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible," the company said in a statement. 

It also noted that customers who purchased the products should return them to the store for a full refund.  

Customers can find the impacted UPC and code dates on the back of a product’s outer bag, but not the individual cups. 