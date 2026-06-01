Honda recalls 99,000 vehicles over flaw that could trigger unintended airbag deployment

Honda is recalling nearly 99,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a defect that could cause airbags to deploy unexpectedly during a crash.

The recall covers an estimated 98,892 Honda and Acura vehicles from model years 2016 through 2026, according to a May 21 notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Federal safety regulators said a front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short-circuit over time. If the defect occurs during a crash, it could cause the vehicle's airbags to deploy unintentionally.

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"Airbags that deploy unintentionally during a crash increase the risk of injury," NHTSA said.

Affected vehicles include select Acura MDX, RDX and TLX models, along with Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, Odyssey, Pilot, Passport, Ridgeline, HR-V, Fit, Insight and Accord Hybrid vehicles.

Honda dealers will replace the front passenger seat weight sensors at no cost to owners.

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Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning July 6.

The recall expands a previous February 2024 recall involving more than 75,000 Honda vehicles, according to NHTSA.

For a full list of recalled vehicles, visit the NHTSA website.

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The latest action comes just weeks after Honda recalled more than 440,000 Odyssey minivans over an air bag-related issue that regulators said could cause side curtain airbags to deploy unexpectedly.

In a notice dated April 9, the automaker warned that a software programming flaw could trigger the side airbags to deploy unexpectedly from relatively minor road impacts, including "driving over potholes, speed bumps, or road debris."

Honda could not immediately be reached by FOX Business for comment.

FOX Business' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.