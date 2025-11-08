Expand / Collapse search
Honda issues recall for 400K Civics after finding wheels 'may detach from vehicle'

Honda said the issue 'could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach'

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 7

More than 400,000 Honda Civics were recalled after the automaker discovered that a manufacturing issue may cause wheels to come off the vehicle while moving.

Honda announced the voluntary recall on Friday, impacting roughly 406,000 cars sold in the U.S. with model years from 2016-2021.

The issue, stemming from a supplier error, "could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach," the company said.

Honda Civic

More than 400,000 Honda Civics were recalled after the automaker discovered that a manufacturing issue may cause wheels to come off. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Due to a manufacturing process error by a supplier, the steel lug seat inserts in aluminum accessory wheels may not have been installed (pressed) into the nut seating surface," Honda said in a press release.

"During normal vehicle operation, the lug nut seating surface may deform, which could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach," it continued.

Honda said this "could result in the wheel separating from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

Honda wheel

The issue, stemming from a supplier error, "could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach." ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The automaker urged owners of affected vehicles to take their cars to an authorized dealer for a free inspection. If needed, the dealership will replace the wheels at no cost.

Honda Dealership

The automaker urged owners of affected vehicles to take their cars to an authorized dealer for a free inspection. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Honda said it has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries due to the faulty wheels.