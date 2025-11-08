Honda issues recall for 400K Civics after finding wheels 'may detach from vehicle'

More than 400,000 Honda Civics were recalled after the automaker discovered that a manufacturing issue may cause wheels to come off the vehicle while moving.

Honda announced the voluntary recall on Friday, impacting roughly 406,000 cars sold in the U.S. with model years from 2016-2021.

The issue, stemming from a supplier error, "could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach," the company said.

FORD RECALLS 1.4M VEHICLES OVER REARVIEW CAMERA ISSUE

"Due to a manufacturing process error by a supplier, the steel lug seat inserts in aluminum accessory wheels may not have been installed (pressed) into the nut seating surface," Honda said in a press release.

"During normal vehicle operation, the lug nut seating surface may deform, which could cause the wheel nuts to loosen and detach," it continued.

Honda said this "could result in the wheel separating from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash or injury."

The automaker urged owners of affected vehicles to take their cars to an authorized dealer for a free inspection. If needed, the dealership will replace the wheels at no cost.

TESLA RECALLS THOUSANDS OF VEHICLES OVER BATTERY DEFECT THAT INCREASES CRASH RISK

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Honda said it has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries due to the faulty wheels.