Toyota recalls 43,500 trucks over engine defect that could cause sudden stall

Toyota is recalling more than 43,000 of its 2024 Tundra pickup trucks because debris left behind during the manufacturing process could contaminate the engine and increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects approximately 43,566 model year 2024 Toyota Tundra vehicles and is listed under NHTSA recall number 26V320, according to the federal safety agency.

NHTSA said debris inside the engine could cause the main bearing to fail, potentially leading to engine knocking, rough running, stalling or a failure to start altogether.

The agency warned that an engine stall could result in a sudden loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, particularly at higher speeds.

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The latest recall expands on two previous recalls issued in May 2024 and November 2025 involving certain Toyota and Lexus vehicles with similar engine contamination concerns, according to NHTSA. Those recalls included certain 2022 through 2024 Lexus LX and Toyota Tundra models, along with some 2024 Lexus GX vehicles.

NHTSA's recall report did not immediately list any crashes, injuries or deaths connected to the issue.

Toyota did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

According to the recall report, a remedy is still being developed. Owners of affected vehicles are expected to receive notification letters by July 6.

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Once Toyota finalizes the repair solution, affected vehicle owners will be able to have the issue fixed free of charge.

Toyota has issued several major recalls in recent months. In March, the automaker recalled more than 550,000 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles over a seat-back locking issue that could increase the risk of injury during a crash. Toyota also recalled roughly 141,000 Prius and Prius Prime vehicles earlier this year over rear doors that could unexpectedly open while the vehicle was moving.

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Drivers can contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331 for additional information.

Vehicle owners can also search for their vehicle identification number (VIN) on NHTSA.gov to determine whether their vehicle is included in the recall.