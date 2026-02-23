GM recalls thousands of vehicles over transmission issue that could increase risk of crash

General Motors is recalling more than 43,000 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac SUVs due to a transmission issue that could potentially increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 17,178 Chevrolet Tahoes, 7,616 Chevrolet Suburbans, 7,820 GMC Yukons, 5,270 GMC Yukon XLs, 3,609 Cadillac Escalades and 2,239 Cadillac Escalade ESVs, all from model year 2022.

All models under the recall are equipped with a 10-speed transmission with an electronic transmission range select system, GM said.

The recall report, filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said a transmission control valve in some of the vehicles could be susceptible to excess wear over time, which may lead to a gradual loss of pressure. Drivers may notice harsh shifting if their vehicle is affected by the issue.

In rare cases, the rear wheels may experience a brief lockup or may remain locked, increasing the risk of a crash, the report said.

Dealers will install new transmission control module software that will monitor valve performance and detect excessive wear, the automaker said. If a potential issue is found, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear to prevent the potential of a wheel lockup.

Letters to owners notifying them of an available remedy will be mailed on March 30.

"The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible," a GM spokesperson told FOX Business.