Honda recalls nearly 295K Honda, Acura vehicles for risk of engine stall, power loss

Honda is recalling nearly 295,000 Honda and Acura vehicles that could potentially suffer engine stalls or loss of power from faulty software.

In total, 294,612 of the automaker’s 2023-2025 Honda Pilot sport utility vehicles (SUVs), 2022-2025 Acura MDX Type-S SUVs and 2021-2025 Acura TLX Type-S sedans are subject to the Jan. 23 recall addressing the improperly programmed software in the fuel injection electronic control units, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report.

Honda said "sudden changes in the throttle could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to lose drive power, hesitate and/or stall" because of the software.

That, the automaker said in the recall report, could heighten crash or injury risks.

Honda explained it was "announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification."

The problem has not resulted in any injuries or accidents as of Jan. 16, the recall report said.

The automaker discovered the improper programming by "monitoring telematics information" and is providing the potentially affected vehicles with a software update, per a press release.

Staff at authorized Honda and Acura dealerships will "reprogram" the FI-ECU with software that "contains the proper correction control logic settings" at no cost to owners, the report said.

Owners of the recalled Honda Pilots, Acura MDXs and Acura TLXs should be on the lookout for a letter in the mail regarding the recall in mid-March.

Honda first introduced the Acura brand nearly four decades ago. In 2024, more than 132,300 Acura and 1.291 million Honda vehicles were sold in the U.S., American Honda reported.

American Honda’s more than 1.42 million vehicle sales across both brands in 2024 marked an 8.8% year-over-year increase.