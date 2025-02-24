Tesla recalls over 376K vehicles over potential power steering issue

Tesla is recalling more than 376,000 of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the U.S. over a potential power steering issue.

The recalled Model 3s and Model Ys could face a loss of power steering assistance "when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again" if they experience an "overstress condition" in the printed circuit board for electronic power-assisted steering (EPAS), Tesla said in a recall report submitted last week to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

All the potentially affected vehicles feature EPAS and used a software release prior to 2023.38.4, the report said. They belong to the model year 2023.

"A loss of power steering assist can require greater steering effort, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said.

HONDA RECALLS NEARLY 295K HONDA, ACURA VEHICLES FOR RISK OF ENGINE STALL, POWER LOSS

Tesla said it designed the vehicles in a way that steering "will not be affected" if they suffer the "overstress condition" while driving above 0 miles per hour.

"Tesla’s design avoids any unreasonable risk to safety by preventing a loss of EPAS while the vehicle is in motion," the automaker said on its website. "In addition, Tesla does not believe that loss of EPAS when the vehicle reaches 0 mph is an unreasonable risk to safety because manual steering remains available."

Tesla said it decided to recall the affected vehicles in all markets to "avoid confusion for our customers" after a "determination by regulator in a non-US market that loss of EPAS at 0 mph should be remedied through a recall."

The automaker started deploying a free over-the-air software fix to address the issue that could cause the "overstress condition" in the printed circuit board in October 2023. It said in the report that 99% of U.S. affected Model 3 and Model Y cars had already received software release 2023.38.4 or later as of Jan. 23 of this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 337.80 -16.60 -4.68%

OVER 80,000 KIA ELECTRIC, HYBRID VEHICLES RECALLED OVER ISSUES WITH AIRBAGS: NHTSA

The problem has not caused any known injuries, deaths or crashes.

Owners of the recalled EVs will not need to take their vehicle to a dealership, according to the report. They can expect to receive notification about the recall in the mail late next month.

Tesla also applied the software remedy to vehicles in production starting in October 2023. The recalled Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were built between late February 2023 and Oct. 11 of that year, according to the report.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF JEEP CHEROKEES RECALLED OVER ISSUES THAT ‘INCREASES RISK OF CRASHES’