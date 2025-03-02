Volkswagen to recall more than 60,000 electric cars over display issue

Volkswagen is recalling more than 60,000 U.S. cars in response to a failure to display the gear position that could lead to a vehicle rolling away if the parking brake is not engaged, increasing the risk of crashes.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the announcement on Saturday, impacting 60,490 electric cars.

The affected vehicles include certain 2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4 as well as 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback cars, the NHTSA said.

The problem was first discovered in August after five cases were reported outside the U.S.

The issue is linked to a software glitch that fails to display some gear positions correctly.

The NHTSA has highlighted the importance of swiftly addressing safety concerns like this one.

Volkswagen is working to notify vehicle owners and correct the issue.

The recall comes after Volkswagen issued a separate recall last month — affecting around 30,000 cars — over rearview cameras not displaying properly. That recall mostly impacted Audi Q3 and some Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon cars.

Reuters contributed to this report.