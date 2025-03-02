Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Volkswagen
Published

Volkswagen to recall more than 60,000 electric cars over display issue

The recall affects 60,490 electric cars

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Volkswagen is recalling more than 60,000 U.S. cars in response to a failure to display the gear position that could lead to a vehicle rolling away if the parking brake is not engaged, increasing the risk of crashes.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the announcement on Saturday, impacting 60,490 electric cars.

The affected vehicles include certain 2021-2023 Volkswagen ID.4 as well as 2022-2023 Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback cars, the NHTSA said.

TESLA RECALLS OVER 376K VEHICLES OVER POTENTIAL POWER STEERING ISSUE

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron compact luxury crossover battery electric SUV on display at the AutoSalon on January 10, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Getty Images)

The problem was first discovered in August after five cases were reported outside the U.S.

The issue is linked to a software glitch that fails to display some gear positions correctly.

The NHTSA has highlighted the importance of swiftly addressing safety concerns like this one.

HONDA RECALLS NEARLY 295K HONDA, ACURA VEHICLES FOR RISK OF ENGINE STALL, POWER LOSS

Volkswagen ID.4

A model of the Volkswagen ID.4 fully electric vehicle is displayed at a Moller Bil Volkswagen car dealership outside the Norwegian capital of Oslo, on September 25, 2024. (Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Volkswagen is working to notify vehicle owners and correct the issue.

The recall comes after Volkswagen issued a separate recall last month — affecting around 30,000 cars — over rearview cameras not displaying properly. That recall mostly impacted Audi Q3 and some Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon cars.

Reuters contributed to this report.