Free porn offered to quarantined coronavirus cruise passengers

Adult website CamSoda's vice president says his company is trying to ease boredom for impacted passengers

By FOXBusiness
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined over coronavirus concerns has docked in New Jersey.

Cruise ship with quarantined passengers over coronavirus fears arrives in New Jersey

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship with 12 passengers quarantined over coronavirus concerns has docked in New Jersey.

The Miami-based porn site that tried to offer complimentary webcams to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers last month is attempting to ease boredom for passengers stuck aboard Princess Cruises’ two quarantined vessels with free webcam sessions.

This bold offer was extended via press release from executives at adult website CamSoda and was directed at the 7,300 passengers who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise ships, which are docked in Japan and outside Hong Kong.

“They are not only dealing with the fear of infection, which is terrifying, but boredom,” said Daryn Parker, CamSoda’s vice president. “We like cruises just as much as the next guy, but without activities or human interaction, the boredom must be crippling.”

“In an effort to keep their minds off of the coronavirus and to help with the boredom, we’re offering passengers and crews the ability to have fun in a safe and controlled environment with camming,” he continued in the release.

A passenger from the cruise ship World Dream docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal shakes hands with staff as she disembarks the ship after be quarantined for the coronavirus in Hong Kong, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Several passengers from mainland China on a previous World Dream cruise were found to have the new coronavirus on returning home. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

However, the 35 quarantined passengers who showed symptoms of the virus on the World Dream were disembarked after testing negative four days into the ship’s quarantine.

The Diamond Princess, on the other hand, has been under quarantine since Tuesday after an 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong tested positive after the ship disembarked. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the ship has jumped up to 135, according to the New York Post.

At least two dozen Americans are said to be among the ship’s infected passengers.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP

For webcam session redemption, CamSoda is requiring quarantined passengers and crew members to send a copy of their travel documents via email in exchange for 1,000 free tokens, which can be used to pay for livestreams with porn stars.

However, it is not clear whether quarantined passengers will be able to take advantage of CamSoda’s offer. FOX Business reached out to Princess Cruises to gain clarity on whether adult websites are accessible on the company’s on-ship internet network but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

Princess Cruises parent company, Carnival Corporation & PLC, does not allow access to several adult websites on its Carnival Cruise Line.

In its Carnival WiFi terms of service, the following is said about Carnival’s standing on adult sites: “All internet usage subject to Carnival Corporation’s standard policies, which may limit browsing of sites identified as containing mature or violent content.”

This limitation will more than likely not be imposed on passengers that have their own cellular service or internet provider for the duration of their trip.

Carnival’s stock has continually dropped since Feb. 6. This news also comes a week after United Airlines announced it will work to limit porn access on its flights after ending up on the National Center on Sexual Exploitation’s “2019 Dirty Dozen List,” which recognizes the act as a form of sexual harassment.