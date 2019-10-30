Take a selfie at the polls, get porn

YouPorn is offering free membership to its website to anyone who can prove they voted.

The Los Angeles-based site announced it will offer premium access to people who vote on Nov. 5 and submit a selfie with an “I voted” sticker, pin or another form of proof.

“There’s no question about how important it is to vote, which is why YouPorn is reminding everyone to get out and do just that on November 5th,” the website said in a statement.

YouPorn averages 1 billion video views a month and viewers make 60 billion visits a year, according to company data. The offer isn’t uncommon for companies trying to get people to vote. Ride-share giant Lyft and dating platform Tinder ran similar campaigns in 2018.

