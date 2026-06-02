Ford's quietest Bronco ever? New Filson edition packs V6 power, luxury upgrades

Ford Motor Co. and outdoor apparel brand Filson unveiled the first-ever Bronco Filson on Wednesday, a premium off-road SUV designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

The new model brings together Bronco and the Seattle-based outfitter, known for its durable outdoor gear. The Bronco Filson combines a specially tuned 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, outdoor-inspired design elements and the quietest cabin ever offered in a Bronco, according to Ford.

"Our owners – whether it's our owners or Filson's owners – share the same level of interest in brands like ours, where there's a high degree of capability, while at the same time being able to have tremendous durability," Dave Rivers, head of Ford Enthusiast Brands, told FOX Business. "I think it’s the power of our two brands coming together because we have a shared love of the outdoors, we have a shared love of American craftsmanship."

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The Bronco Filson comes standard with Ford's Sasquatch off-road package, which includes 35-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials and Fox shocks.

The SUV also features Ford's Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. ("Goes Over Any Type of Terrain") modes, as well as Trail Turn Assist and Trail 1-Pedal Drive for enhanced off-road capability.

Rivers said the V6 engine is expected to be one of the vehicle's biggest draws.

"I would say the three-liter engine is going to be just remarkable in this product," he said.

Ford said the Bronco Filson will be the quietest Bronco ever built due to improved airflow, acoustic glass and enhanced seals that reduce wind and road noise. The SUV delivers nearly 20% less perceived wind noise than the 2021 Bronco, according to the automaker.

"[Customers] might be most surprised by…how much quieter it is than maybe what they've been used to on other Broncos – Just a tremendous reduction in overall noise levels," Rivers added. "I think it's just going to add to that overall enjoyment of the vehicle."

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Inside, the Bronco Filson features quilted leather seats, Filson-inspired materials, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and an upgraded Bang & Olufsen (B&O) audio system.

The SUV also includes removable cargo bags, door-mounted saddlebags for outdoor gear and a digital rearview mirror that maintains visibility even when the cargo area is packed. Ford said the mirror includes a washer system to help keep the camera lens clear.

"We know that our owners – they spend a ton of time in the outdoors," Rivers said. "They fly fish, they might hunt and fish and camp, and so we've given them as an option two removable storage bags in the rear compartment of the vehicle."

Additional features include power running boards that automatically deploy when the doors are opened.

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Ford will also offer a limited-run Bronco Filson First Edition with exclusive Iron Sands Copper Metallic paint, unique badging and a serialized console plaque.

The Bronco Filson will be built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant. Orders are expected to open this fall, with the SUV set to arrive in showrooms in early 2027. Ford has not yet announced pricing.

A Bronco Filson Tour showcasing the SUV's design, materials and capability is scheduled to begin in July.

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Ford and Filson previously collaborated on the Bronco x Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept vehicle in 2020, which supported wildfire conservation efforts through the National Forest Foundation.