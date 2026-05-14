Ford teams up with outdoor outfitter Filson to launch new Bronco SUV

Ford Motor Co. is partnering with Seattle-based outdoor brand Filson to launch a new Bronco SUV aimed at consumers who value rugged utility, outdoor adventure and products built to last for generations.

The companies announced Tuesday that the first-ever Bronco Filson SUV will debut on June 3.

"It is definitely catered to those that really have the appreciation for the outdoors, but [those who] also have an appreciation for products that you buy for the durability and the legacy of them standing up over time," Dave Rivers, head of Ford Enthusiast Brands, told FOX Business.

"Think about Broncos from the '60s that now go for over $100,000 – ones that are passed on through generations. … The same exists for Filson."

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The companies said the Bronco Filson collaboration is also rooted in a shared commitment to craftsmanship and American manufacturing.

"We're both American-made. Bronco is assembled at our Michigan assembly plant, and Filson has their manufacturing footprint in the Pacific Northwest. So we have that common thread of American manufacturing," Rivers said.

Unlike traditional marketing partnerships, Ford said the collaboration was designed directly into the vehicle itself.

"This is actually us collaborating with them to take the best of what Filson is and the best of what Bronco is and bringing it together in the product," Rivers said.

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The Bronco Filson is intended to function both as a daily driver and a capable off-road vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts, according to Neil Morgan, head of strategy at Filson.

"It also has the capabilities of being your commuting vehicle, but I'd say it really is attractive to those people that have that adventurous, outdoor spirit," Morgan told FOX Business.

The automaker and Filson previously collaborated in 2020 on the Ford Bronco x Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept vehicle, which supported wildfire conservation efforts through the National Forest Foundation.

"We're teaming up with Filson in this brand collaboration to redefine the rugged premium utility space," Rivers said. "Between the two of us, we have just a tremendously long history in this space."

Morgan added, "This is a partnership many years in the making."

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The announcement follows another recent Ford partnership with workwear brand Carhartt.

Earlier this month, Ford and Carhartt announced a collaboration focused on industries such as construction, manufacturing, public services and skilled trades.

The companies also introduced a Ford Super Duty Carhartt truck, a Super Duty XLT pickup co-developed by the two brands.