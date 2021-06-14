Ford recalling over 19,000 F-Series Super Duty vehicles for loose wheel hub extenders

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 19,000 select 2021 F-Series Super Duty vehicles with dual rear wheels.

The automaker warned that the impacted vehicles are equipped with front-wheel hub extenders that were not properly tightened by the supplier.

"This condition may result in the tire and wheel assembly detaching from the front axle, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford said.

The recall impacts 17,616 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 1,779 vehicles in Canada and 231 vehicles in Mexico. Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The company is notifying impacted owners this week regarding next steps to get their vehicles fixed.

Owners are instructed to avoid driving their vehicles until it is verified that the nuts on their front-wheel hub extender are tightened to the correct specification. Customers can contact their local dealer to have service completed or follow the instructions provided by Ford.