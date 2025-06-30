Chrysler recalls more than 250K minivans over potential air bag issue

Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling over 250,600 minivans from the model years 2022-2025 over the risk that they may have a problem with their side curtain air bags.

The recalled Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager vehicles might contain side curtain air bags that "may not retain sufficient pressure during deployment," according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report.

"While the airbags will still deploy, the pressure may not reach the intended level, potentially compromising occupant protection in certain types of collisions," the automaker said in a statement to FOX Business.

There have not been any known injuries or crashes due to the issue.

The issue stemmed from "improperly sealed seams" in the recalled vehicles' side curtain air bags, according to the NHTSA.

The recall report noted that similar vehicles not subject to the recall "were built before or after the suspect period or with CABs that did not have insufficient pressure retention."

The automaker began sending affected Pacifica and Voyager owners letters about the recall on Monday, with subsequent communication slated to be delivered "once the final remedy is available," the NHTSA said.

The automaker said it "urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices."

"The remedy has been developed, and the Company is accumulating parts so dealers will be equipped to provide service," Chrysler said.

To fix the issue, the vehicles will have their side curtain airbags replaced for free as needed with new ones that have "proper pressure retention," according to NHTSA.

The automaker also recalled over 21,700 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans in Canada and another roughly 400 in Mexico for the same reason.

Chrysler is a brand under Stellantis’ umbrella along with Jeep, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and others.