Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles with software glitch due to crash risk

The Ford Motor Company announced it is recalling over 200,000 vehicles because of a software malfunction that can cause rearview cameras to fail, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly injury.

According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the vehicle manufacturer is recalling 200,061 vehicles, including certain 2018-2022 Transit Connect; 2019-2020 MKZ, Edge, Continental, F-150, Nautilus, and Fusion; 2019-2023 Ranger and Mustang; 2020-2021 EcoSport, Expedition and Navigator; 2020-2022 Escape, F-250 SD and Corsair; 2020-2023 Aviator and Transit; 2020-2024 Explorer; 2021-2024 Bronco Sport; and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.

The recall says a recently discovered software error could cause rearview cameras to display a blank image or even a frozen image on the display after putting the vehicle into reverse.

Ford noted that the blank image from a rearview camera could reduce a driver’s view from behind the wheel.

If an image continues to be displayed after the vehicle shifts out of reverse, Ford added, the driver may become distracted.

Both scenarios increase the risk of crashes, Ford noted.

Owners of affected vehicles can take their rides to dealerships, which will update the software free of charge.

Ford did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the matter.

Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out by July 28.

Anyone with questions about the recall is encouraged to contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, and reference recall 25S72.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to nhtsa.gov.