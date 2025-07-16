Ford issues recall for more than 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape vehicles for fuel injector defect

Ford launched a recall for over 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles that could suffer a fuel leak inside their engine compartments because of a faulty part, potentially posing a fire risk.

The recall centers on a fuel injector within certain 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape vehicles featuring 1.5-liter engines, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report.

The automaker said in the recall report that the fuel injector "may crack, resulting in fuel or vapor migrating to and accumulating near ignition sources, resulting in potential underhood fire."

The recall was announced this week, with owners slated to get initial letters in the mail in mid-August informing them of the problem and an "interim remedy" that dealerships will provide, per the recall report.

It "expands and replaces" recalls that Ford issued in November 2022 and March 2024, according to the NHTSA.

"This safety recall supersedes the prior recalls and will include a new remedy for this issue, which is currently under development and expects to be finalized in the near future," Ford said in its statement to FOX Business.

The automaker said it was "also recalling an additional population of vehicles produced with these injectors that were not previously recalled."

The "interim remedy" will be an update to the engine control software that will "include fuel injector leak detection," according to the recall report. Ford said it will "help detect cracked injectors and mitigate the fire risk."

Owners will receive another letter telling them to bring their recalled Ford Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles, including those subject to the past recalls, to dealerships once the final solution to the issue is ready, the recall report said.

While the automaker said it was "aware of underhood fire incidents related to this condition," they have not caused any injuries.

The field service action to address the fuel injectors in the Bronco Sport and Escape vehicles, as well as certain 2019-2024 Kuga vehicles, will cost roughly $570 million "based on remedy options we are evaluating," Ford said in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

That figure "will be reflected in our second quarter 2025 results" but won’t weigh on its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, adjusted earnings per share or adjusted free cash flow, according to the company.

Ford announced late last month that it plans to publish its second-quarter results after the bell on July 30.

During the first quarter of the year, the automaker generated nearly $40.7 billion in total revenue. Its net income for the first three months of the year, meanwhile, came in at $473 million.