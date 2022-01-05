Ford claims Q4 sales title despite December drop

Toyota was the best-selling automaker in the U.S. for 2021, but Ford finished the year strong to take the top spot for the fourth quarter.

Ford sales were down 19.9% in December, but the 508,451 vehicles it delivered in the last three months of the year represented a 26.8% increase over the prior quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 24.84 +0.52 +2.14%

Its full-year tally of 1,905,955 deliveries was third behind Toyota and General Motors and 6.8% lower than 2020.

Sales of the F-Series dropped 7.8% to 726,004, but the model line stretched its streaks as the top-selling truck and vehicle in the U.S. to 45 years and 40 years, respectively.

U.S. light vehicle sales for 2021 were just under 15 million, Reuters reported.