Ford

Ford claims Q4 sales title despite December drop

Ford sales rebounded from third quarter

Inside Ford's cheapest pickup truck

Foxnews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu explores Ford’s 2022 hybrid Maverick.

Toyota was the best-selling automaker in the U.S. for 2021, but Ford finished the year strong to take the top spot for the fourth quarter.

A Ford dealership

Ford sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021. (AP)

Ford sales were down 19.9% in December, but the 508,451 vehicles it delivered in the last three months of the year represented a 26.8% increase over the prior quarter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
F FORD MOTOR CO. 24.84 +0.52 +2.14%

Its full-year tally of 1,905,955 deliveries was third behind Toyota and General Motors and 6.8% lower than 2020.

Ford F-Series

The F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in America for the 40th consecutive year. (Ford)

Sales of the F-Series dropped 7.8% to 726,004, but the model line stretched its streaks as the top-selling truck and vehicle in the U.S. to 45 years and 40 years, respectively.

U.S. light vehicle sales for 2021 were just under 15 million, Reuters reported.